Mike Tyson chose what was the most difficult fight of his career and recalled the day he fought drugged: “I broke everything and I didn’t prepare, he was an asshole

Mike explained that he never stopped being humble throughout his career (Photo: USA Today)

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson He knew how to reinvent himself: apart from redoing himself economically, he has his own podcast in which he invites different personalities to chat about sports and different topics. In this case, the fighter Stephen Fulton Jr. went through the armchairs Hotboxin’ and was encouraged to ask the icon what were the toughest fights of your career.

After a few seconds to remember his trajectory, Mike blurted out the answer. “Me. I was always my hardest fight… Ruddock, Holyfield were great fighters. Lennox Lewis too. I see my losses as my best fights too. Quite a process,” she admitted. In one of the broadcasts, Tyson recalled June 28, 1997, when he in the third round of the duel against Evander Holyfield he bit his rival’s ear and even created a product to honor the unusual situation.

On the other hand, he explained that smoking marijuana was “normal” in his years as a professional and admitted having entered a ring drugged: “In 97 ‘I started smoking again and I haven’t stopped since then. I smoked at the time I fought. Look for the Andrew Golota and Mike Tyson fight. I broke everything and did not prepare for that fight. He was a jerk.” Shortly thereafter, Tyson’s victory was annulled after he tested positive for drug use and his opponent decided to step away from boxing for three years.

The day Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear (Photo: Reuters)

To close, they asked him how he handled fame in his best moments so as not to believe himself more than he really was. “I think he was humble at the time when he beat everyone. It was clear to me that it was not God although people told me so. I was just a street black who was blessed, that’s all. Neither more nor less”, he concluded with a smile on his face.

It is worth remembering that Iron Mike He returned to the ring in 2020, facing Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition and then several possibilities were considered for him to return to the ring again. He has insisted that he would only need 30 days to prepare himself to face any possible opponent, and the versions indicate that he could face Jake o Logan Paul.

It was on his podcast at the end of March when he joked about that possible clash and the money for which he would accept the challenge: “One billion dollars”, which is equivalent to one billion dollars, an amount undoubtedly unpayable. “We need to make some more money, man. He has blue eyes, blonde hair, that’s expensive, “he maintained in a boastful tone. Beyond the jokes, he warned that there are no ongoing negotiations. He was also speculated with a new fight against the aforementioned Lennox Lewis.

KEEP READING:

Mike Tyson’s scatological joke when asked what Evander Holyfield’s ear tasted like

A friend of Tyson gave details of the two-day party with 24 women that led the boxer to his first defeat: “It’s going to kill me”

Surprise: Mike Tyson faced a famous rapper while smoking marijuana and could not beat him