‘Mike Tyson Mysteries’ Co-Creator Signs Warner Bros. Animation Deal

Hugh Davidson has signed an general cope with Warner Bros. Animation.

Underneath the deal, Davidson will develop, write, and produce animated tasks for WBA throughout all platforms. The deal additionally permits for him to develop live-action tasks for WBTV.

“I’ve been at Warner Bros Animation for 10 years which in leisure enterprise years is about 100 years, so we lastly determined to ‘make it official,’” Davidson mentioned.

The primary undertaking below the brand new deal is “Retaining Up with the Joneses,” which has obtained a presentation order from HBO Max. Within the collection, an getting old matriarch scrambles to maintain up appearances in her rich, judgmental Texas neighborhood.

Davidson most just lately served as government producer and showrunner of the grownup animated collection “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” which concluded its fourth season on Grownup Swim earlier this 12 months.

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Community Studios President Sam Register mentioned: “’Mike Tyson Mysteries’ was our first huge swing at producing an grownup animated collection right here at WBA, and the present owes a lot of its success to the inventive imaginative and prescient and work of Hugh, who is without doubt one of the funniest and most inventive voices within the trade,” mentioned Sam Register, president of WBA and Cartoon Community Studios. “As we transfer into this area even additional, I’m thrilled that we’re extending and increasing this inventive partnership.”

Beforehand, Davidson was the co-creator, government producer and star of the TV Land comedy collection “Nobodies,” which ran for 2 seasons. His different credit embody writing for WBA’s “The Looney Tunes Present” and writing for and voicing a number of characters on the favored Grownup Swim collection “Robotic Hen.” For his work on “Robotic Hen,” he received an Emmy Award for finest short-format animated program, and obtained 4 different Emmy nominations.