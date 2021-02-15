Mike Tyson revealed how was the sexual marathon that caused the first loss of his career

Mike Tyson recognized that at that time he was addicted to drugs, sex and alcohol (USA TODAY Sports)

On February 11, 1990, the sports world discovered that Mike Tyson he was not invincible. Until the evening of that day in Tokyo, Japan, the North American world heavyweight champion held a record of 37 wins and no losses and boxing fans of those years claimed to be in the presence of a real beast in the ring. However the American James Douglas was placed in the other corner and surprised everyone by taking the WBA, WBC and IBF titles of the category by knocking out in the tenth jump to Iron Mike.

In his autobiography, in which he also recalled anecdotes from his time in prison, Tyson recalled the previous one to that duel and acknowledged that this defeat was caused by his excess of confidence, his lack of preparation and his crazy life.

“On January 8, 1990, I got on a plane to fly to Tokyo. Kicking and screaming. He didn’t want to fight; all that interested me then was partying and having sex with women. I did not consider Douglas a great challenge. I didn’t even bother to watch any of his fights on video. I had easily beaten everyone who had knocked him out, “he wrote.

At that time, he was not only a boxing star but he had become a world celebrity at the height of Michael Jordan, another of the great figures of the 90s. Fame had blinded the champion and drugs and alcohol were already the main actors of his nights where sex was the star.

The former boxer leads a project linked to cannabis (IG: @tysonranchofficial)

“Besides having sex with the maids, I was seeing this young Japanese woman with whom I had had sex the last time I was in Japan. Robin (his wife) would go shopping and I would go down to the back of the hotel where this young woman had a room… So that was my training for Douglas, ”he admitted.

Confident that he would win easily against Douglas, Tyson He barely trained for the duel and his stay in the Asian nation was simply for fun. So much so that even hours before putting on the gloves he continued to party: “The day before the fight I also had two maids at the same time. And then two more girls, one at a time, the night before the fight. “

It was so Tyson He had the worst evening of his career up to that moment and in the tenth round he kissed the canvas as he could not withstand the attacks of his adversary who stole all his champion titles and showed him that he was not invincible. In his biography, the former athlete explained that this fall helped him to straighten out his career and after that defeat he managed to spin eight consecutive wins, thanks to which he recovered two of his champion crowns.

Tyson has returned to fight in an exhibition match in 2020 and plans to repeat his adventure this year (EFE)

In March 2020, the now businessman spoke on the podcast Hotboxin on that stage of his life that he described as dark and recognized that it is already part of the past: “When I was young, I was an animal with money. He gave money to people, to everyone, he celebrated with everyone and had sex with his mothers, his sisters and his cousins ​​… orgies. He was mad. He was so sick and had no idea that he was so sick. “

As he has stated on several occasions, he has managed to overcome addictions and has become a new man, far from all those evils that afflicted him for years. In December 2020, for example, during an interview he gave to youtuber Logan Paul, acknowledged having the personality of an addict, but explained that nowadays marijuana has allowed him to get away from other types of addictions such as cocaine, alcohol and sex: “This is something that gives me good, positive energy. I need to find something that fills the energy I have ”.

