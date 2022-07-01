Mike Tyson revealed that he consumed “magic mushrooms” before his return to boxing: “When I fight I don’t feel the blows”

Mike Tyson is 56 years old and could soon fight again

Mike Tyson He is still in the news for his controversial statements, this time during a participation in the podcast The Pivot, where he said that if there had been an anti-doping control in his fight against former boxer Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, he would not have passed it. The 56-year-old American returned to the ring that time for an exhibition match that was seen around the globe.

The former world heavyweight champion had already eaten the “magic mushrooms” in 2020 during an interview with youtuber Logan Paul, but this time he revealed that he had used them before putting on the gloves. “We don’t use mushrooms to run away. They help me train, they help me box better. When I’m fighting, I don’t really feel the punches. It’s really like magic shit”, he explained.

Tyson added: “Did you see me fight Roy Jones Jr? He had eaten mushrooms. He wouldn’t fight without them, are you crazy? And some grass. I wish I’d done this shit in my careerI’m so fucking mad that I didn’t know about this shit.” It should be remembered that the former boxer has already said on several occasions that he has left alcohol and cocaine in the past and that he currently only consumes marijuana, whose consumption is legal in some parts of the United States, such as in Los Angeles, in where you live now.

In that exhibition duel, he showed that the passage of time did not take away his ferocious level. Iron Mike He proposed from start to finish in the ring mounted on the Staples Center and since then he has been waiting for a new presentation. Although the event was under the supervision of the World Boxing Council (WBC), a winner was not officially declared. The virtual cards made by the judges Christy Martin, Chad Dawson and Vinny Pazienza gave a Solomonic “no fight” to the process, although during the eight rounds it was Tyson who shone.

Mike Tyson in his exhibition fight against Roy Jones, Jr. (USA TODAY Sports)

When in December 2020 he ate these hallucinogenic mushrooms in the interview with Logan Paul, he had explained: “It’s just a fungus. It’s what we’re made of. When we die we become this again.”. Then, during the podcast they remarked that despite being of natural origin in many states its sale is prohibited, so they had to be careful not to do it in other cities.

Regarding his relationship with marijuana, Tyson acknowledged in that talk that he had an addict personality, but explained that today cannabis has allowed him to get away from other types of addictions such as cocaine, alcohol and sex.: “This is something that gives me good, positive energy. I need to find something that fills the energy I have.”

