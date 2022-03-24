Mike Tyson revealed the worst part of sleeping with his Bengal tigers

Mike Tyson playing with one of his tigers in a file image (The Grosby Group)

Mike Tyson He has been one of the most controversial and eccentric boxers of recent times. In addition to his fights, his bite to Evander Holyfield and his scandals, his fans remember the mythical image of him with some bengal tigers, who were his pets for a time. This week, the former world heavyweight champion looked back on that time.

A few years ago, the former boxer told the Hotboxin podcast that he used to sleep with them in his bed: “I was very dumb back then. There is no way to tame these cats one hundred percent, there is no way that will happen. They kill you by accident, it’s not that they try to do it, they do it by accident.

This week, during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Gamehosted by rapper Gillie Da Kingrevealed the worst part of that experience. “They slept in my bed. The worst thing in the world was his damn gases. As they grow older they become aware of the punishment and they don’t do it anymore, ”she commented with a laugh. In addition, she explained that every time they dove into the water they had to relieve themselves right there: “As soon as they touch the pool, they defecate and everything, as soon as they touch the water.”

Tyson was consulted about the diet that the bengal tigers: “Horsemeat. They also like chicken, so chicken and horse meat. They eat very slowly. They eat very slowly. They are not gluttons, they know it… they keep their weight, they eat just enough”. He further explained that he once had three of them, plus some cougars and lions.

The former world heavyweight champion had three Bengal tigers (Shutterstock)

It was then that the former boxer chose his favorite animal: “Mountain lions. They’re so beautiful. You have never seen his face. They have a green face. An incredible beauty. They look very simple at first glance. These gray browns, but you look at their eyes and they have green eyes. Beautiful face”. But, Iron Mike recognized that they were not easy to tame and as they grew it was more complex since they did not feel comfortable outside their natural habitat.

In this sense, he said that once he received a bite from one of his huge cats. “I was giving him a tetanus shot and he bit me. I was afraid, I was afraid. Six, seven stitches and it’s over. My dog ​​also bit me.

In February 2021, Tyson had detailed how he landed the Bengal Tigers. The former boxer was in prison, after being found guilty of sexual abuse against an 18-year-old girl whom he had met in a beauty contest: “That’s how it happened, I was in jail and I was talking to one of my friends at who bought him exotic cars. He was saying that a friend of his owed him money. And he said, ‘If you don’t pay me money, I’ll take some of these cars and trade them for some animals.’ I said, ‘What kind of animals?’ He said: ‘Horses and stuff. ‘Mike, they have some nice tigers and lions too. If you had one of those, that would be great.’”

It is worth remembering that in the early 90s, Tyson was one of the most famous and controversial people in the world, so adding some wild cats to his chaotic life didn’t seem like a good idea. But he didn’t hesitate: “I said, ‘Yes, that would be true. Why don’t you order me a pair? I’ll be out in a couple of months. So when I got out I came home and I had two puppies.” Iron Mike Over time, he acquired three Bengal tigers: Kenya, Storm and Boris, in a display of waste and carelessness typical of his life at that time.

Mike Tyson said that now he has many pigeons and some dogs (Reuters)

The story did not end in the best way. Even in 2019 during an interview he gave to the GQ Magazine, recounted the problem he had with Kenya: “He felt great affection for her. I took care of her, I slept with her, I had her in my room. I had her close to 16 yearsbut she got too old and I had to get rid of her when her eyes and head got worse. She ripped someone’s arm off”, he sentenced Tyson.

Later, in a chat via Instagram with the American rapper Fat Joe, gave more details: “Someone jumped the fence right where the tiger was and started playing with him. The animal did not know this woman and an ugly accident occurred”. Big Mike admitted that he paid a large sum to the victim as a result of what his pet did to him: “When I saw what the tiger did to his hand, I had a lot of money at that time, so I gave her 250 thousand dollars because she was screwed”.

After that episode, Tyson got rid of the last of his tigers. Nowadays, he owns some dogs and a lot of pigeons, which remind him of his childhood, when he used to have one, although it ended up in the dump by mistake.

