Mike Tyson spoke for the first time about beating a passenger on a plane

The moment of the aggression was filmed by other passengers



former boxing champion Mike Tyson was the protagonist in April of a violent episode when he savagely beat a passenger on a plane in USA shortly before takeoff. Despite the viralization of the images, a California prosecutor explained that will not face any charges. The decision was made based on the circumstances of the accident, “including the conduct of the victim that led to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim,” prosecutor Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement sent to the AFP.

Now, the former world heavyweight champion talked about what happened during the last episode of his podcast: “They told me that they would not press charges. He was screwing me. I had taken photos with this man. He shouldn’t even be taking public planes…”.

As he explained, his wife Lakiha Spencer, with whom he has two children, had already warned him about the risk to which he is exposed by traveling on public planes: “She gets angry, but What am I going to do on a fucking plane with my friends and a bodyguard who’s supposed to watch me?”. In this sense, he maintained that there are those who seek to provoke him.

The prosecutor did not file charges against Mike Tyson, although the beaten man could pursue a civil case (USA TODAY Sports)

Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, repeatedly punched a passenger who insisted on speaking to him on a plane about to take off from San Francisco on April 20 en route to Florida. Videos of people on board the plane show Iron Mike leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly punching a man identified by media outlets as 36-year-old Melvin Townsend.

According to testimonies collected by local media, the man tried to approach the 55-year-old boxer, who was initially friendly, but reacted against the passenger after several provocations. The prosecutor noted that Townsend had minor head injuries, but that both he and the former fighter asked not to press charges.

Wagstaffe said he reviewed reports from the San Francisco police and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, as well as “several videos from law enforcement and others.” [pasajeros] on the plane”. “This case should not be dealt with by criminal justice,” told the newspaper Los Angeles Times. “If the parties want to bring a civil action, they can do so regardless of this decision.”

Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, Tyson He has also made headlines for personal episodes including biting a chunk out of his ear. Evander Holyfield in a 1997 fight, his cocaine addiction and a 1992 rape conviction.

KEEP READING:

Mike Tyson: “My mother’s death was one of the best things that happened to me”

Who is the passenger hit by Mike Tyson: his dangerous background and his lawyer’s version