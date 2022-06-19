Mike Tyson spoke of his attack on a passenger on a plane: “I was irritated, tired and drugged”

Mike Tyson spoke of hitting a passenger on a plane



While he continues to enjoy his high profile, Mike Tyson He has been away for some years from the great media and judicial scandals that he was able to star in during his time as a boxer. For this reason, he drew much more attention to the violent scene that starred in the middle of last April during a plane trip: hit a passenger that was harassing him for several minutes.

Several weeks after that attack on a person identified as Melvin Townsend III – who was convicted of fraud, theft, burglary, possession of prohibited substances and trafficking in stolen goods throughout his 36 years – the former boxer played the Jimmy Kimmel TV show theme again.

“I was wrong, that should never have happened. That’s me in my primitive boy stages. He shouldn’t have done that, but he was irritated, tired, drugged and angry. Shit happens!”expressed in the famous living room.

The 55-year-old former world champion had already referred to the situation in the media at the end of May, after it became known that he would not receive criminal charges for the event. However, now he allowed himself to reflect on this attack that went viral around the world.

The moment of the aggression was filmed by other passengers



“There was a very annoying guy on a flight with you”, Kimmel posed. And Tyson tried to diffuse the moment: “What plane, what flight?”. Then they reviewed together the images of the event that were shared by the American media TMZ at the time where the passenger is seen constantly bothering the legendary boxer.

Finally, they revived the scene that exposes the punches Tyson gave him. “It’s not me,” he initially joked. Iron Mike. “I’m usually good,” she clarified. Until he finally released the aforementioned reflection on his mistake for attacking this person.

In the past, the former athlete and current cannabis businessman acknowledged that his wife Lakiha Spencer had asked him to stop boarding public planes to avoid situations of this type: “She gets mad, but what am I going to do on a fucking plane with my friends and a bodyguard who’s supposed to watch me?” In this sense, she maintained that there are those who seek to provoke it ”.

Mike, who in November 2020 got back into a ring at the age of 54, also made references in the American television program to the possibility of fighting with the media Jake Paul: “I’ve never taken it very seriously, but that could be really interesting. He’s clever enough, yes. He’s skilled enough because he keeps winning. Even if he’s fighting guys you don’t think are good enough, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t.”.

KEEP READING:

He turned criticism for his physique into fuel and forever changed the NBA game: Steph Curry, again champion with the Warriors

He was the top scorer at the Olympic Games and he doesn’t know where he kept the medal he won with the volleyball team: “My old lady takes care of that”

More than an NBA champion: how the Warriors revolutionized basketball