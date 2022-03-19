Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Company Sells Marijuana Treats That Evoke the Biggest Shout of His Career

Mike Tyson brought out some marijuana edibles in the form of bitten off ears.

More than two decades after being disqualified from a WBA heavyweight title fight for biting off Evander Holyfield’s ear, Mike Tyson, one of the most famous boxers in history, is looking to cash in on one of the milestones that cemented his legendary status.

And he wants to do it in a rather eccentric way, combining his new cannabis company with Holyfield’s infamous ear bite.

Tyson 2.0, the name of the boxer’s company, brought out some ear-shaped groceries that he is calling “Mike Bites”, which are missing, of course, a piece at the top.

It’s all a nod to Tyson biting off a piece of Holyfield’s ear during that infamous title fight in 1997.

Tyson gave the product its seal of approval, responding to a tweet about the new product by writing “These ears really taste good!”

At launch, “Mike Bites” will be sold at dispensaries in California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

For his role in the infamous 1997 heavyweight title fight, Tyson was disqualified and had his boxing license revoked after biting off both of Holyfield’s ears. He was also fined $3 million.

Holyfield and Tyson have since reconciled and are on good terms. In a 2019 episode of the “’Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, Holyfield revealed that he “forgave” Tyson, and Tyson threw him an ear-shaped candy.

“It is possible that you are in the business because we are going to make sacred ears”, Tyson said at the time. “Edible ears with some removed. Holy ears.”

Now one of the most iconic moments in boxing history is being immortalized in edible cannabis form, something that could only be the work of the eccentric Mike Tyson.

