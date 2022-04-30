Mike Tyson’s confessions in “the interview I never had”: the closeness to death and tears when remembering his coach

Mike Tyson explains why his lifestyle is compared to that of pigeons and apprenticeships



Mike Tyson was moved, cried and smiled in a deep interview in which the man was the focus above the character, beyond being a former world heavyweight champion and boxing legend, admired around the world and with millions of followers on their social networks. The 55-year-old American touched on all the topics and opened up about what to copy from the best, their mistakes, the discipline problems of boxers and what he would write in an email to Cus D’Amatohis remembered coach in the eighties.

“Life is just a competition to improve life, but not to lead from the perspective of the ego. I mean only to improve life. Make life reasonable for everyone, black, white, red, yellow, poor, rich, everyone to be right. It’s just that love is too big, I can’t even, I don’t know, articulate love for you, so powerful, I have millions of forms, look at a bug, an ant, it’s just big, it’s very big, “he said in an interview with the site of World Boxing Council.

“I am so small that I hardly notice myself. But I make a lot of noise. This is how I see my life. We need adversity in our life and we need to be competitive. I see myself as a seeker. My first fight was over a pigeon. And that got me here,” he added.

There is a theme that catches his attention and that is death: “We are so close to an encounter with death that we don’t even know that you are with death at this moment. At any moment anything can happen, we can die at any second, and when you are dying life becomes more beautiful. Everything you see, the tree is more beautiful, everything every time we have the date of the expedition, when we are gone, everything looks better, the image is more beautiful, everything is beautiful, everything is more loving”.

“I think that death has a bad reputation, how life can be so beautiful and death bad. Why would God want us to suffer, if everything we believe about God is true, which I also believe, why would he want us to suffer? suffer? How can death be so beautiful and bad when everything is love. I don’t think death is bad, I think that’s maybe another way of life that we have to experience, or are unworthy to experience. I see my children as my time machine. Death must be one of the greatest moments in life. The passage of life,” he indicated.

On role models to be the best, he reflected: “No matter how great it was to have a master teacher, but if you want to be the best, you look at the best and adopt their lifestyle. Don’t be like them, just have their lifestyle and that’s what it’s all about, having the lifestyle of the greatest. And it will take you where you want to go. Sometimes it takes you to places you can’t understand or handle. You know your abilities take you somewhere your brain can’t even handle, and that’s how we get into trouble. (laughs) You’re hanging out with these presidents and queens, what the hell am I doing? I am a street child. I know there are people like that, what am I doing? These people decorating me and stuff. I think that’s gross”, he acknowledged.

In recent years, Iron Mike has taken on a spiritual role and that has led him to investigate many aspects, but he considers that there is nothing like “being next to God”. He maintains that there is much to learn and discuss: “There are planets where it rains diamonds, like Jupiter, Saturn. And there are as many stars or many more than sand. We don’t know anything, if Julius Caesar didn’t put the 365 of the year, how are we going to know our age? He is only 70 years before Christ. So he said that the 365 days of the year are going to add up to a year, so how did Methuselah live to be 3,000 years old? How did you tell the time then? How many moons, nobody knows anything. That is the competition to know and discover the secret.”

Although the moment in which he broke down was when they raised the possibility of writing to his remembered coach: “If God came with a computer or telephone and told you “you have the opportunity to send an email to Cus D’Amato, what would you write?” ?”, They Asked. “As I did? That’s all, that’s all I have”.

Finally, he criticized current boxers: “You know that life is fine. I think that in terms of discipline it is very difficult to beat me, I don’t think boxers could, I don’t think they can fast longer than me. I think it’s very difficult because I look at training and stuff from a different perspective. You can look at the boxers now, maybe they’re bigger, but look, they have no respect, the way their bodies look, they win fights, but look how they look, is that what you want to represent? To fight, is this what a boxer should look like? I know it’s probably a big shit, but that’s how I look, I come in looking beautiful, the heavyweight champion looks beautiful.

