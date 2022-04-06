Mike Tyson’s particular theory about Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars: how the boxer would have reacted

Tyson participated in the great controversy of the Oscars

If a voice was missing in the resounding scandal between Will Smith y Chris Rock at the Oscar awards ceremony, it was Mike Tyson. The former world heavyweight champion spoke about the blow that the protagonist of “Soy Leyenda” applied to the humorist for the joke he made in his monologue about his wife’s health problem Jada Pinkett Smith (alopecia). The athlete gave his opinion during the last episode of his podcast, in the company of Ric Flairthe former American professional wrestler who was linked to WWE: questioned the veracity of the facts and stressed that his punishment of Rock would have been more violent.

“I didn’t think it was real. I can speak for myself, and I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for Mike. If I don’t like a comment, for whatever reason, that someone said about my wife, I would punch her, not slap her in the face,” Flair offered his point of view at one point in the conversation.

“If Ric says it’s fake, then it’s fake. I also would have given him more than one punch “aseveró Iron Mike. “When you’re mad at someone, you punch them, not slap them”paid to the theory, which denies the consequences that the fact had before the eyes of the world.

Although on the same evening he won the statuette for best actor for his work in the film “King Richard”, in which he played the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, the actor resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday. due to his behavior at the ceremony. In addition, a couple of budding projects were suspended by the event. The panorama was different for Rock, who had to add functions of his one-man show, given that the public’s demand to see him on stage grew.

This is the moment when comedian Chris Rock makes a crude joke about Will Smith’s wife, drawing the actor’s ire.

In just one week, the slap effect was replicated in a cascade in the world of sports. On Sunday, for example, a Moto3 rider slapped another because he hit him. Then, in a tennis match at a junior tournament in Ghana, Michael Kouame, one of France’s young hopefuls, fell to local Raphael Nii Ankrah and slapped him after the loss.

To close, Tyson gave the actor some special advice. A little less than a month ago, the former boxer turned businessman announced the release of his latest product: chewable cannabis gummies in the shape of bitten ears, in a clear nod to his remembered assault on Evander Holyfield in the ring. “I think Will needs to eat some and just relax.”invited him, concluding the reflection on his podcast.

