Mike Tyson’s scatological joke when asked what Evander Holyfield’s ear tasted like

Mike Tyson joked with his new product that commemorates the 25th anniversary of his biting Evander Holyfield’s ear

On June 28, 1997, one of the most remembered episodes of boxing took place and it was during the fight between Mike Tyson y Evander Holyfield for the WBA World Heavyweight Title. In the third round of the duel, Iron Mike he bit his rival’s ear, who then stayed with the victory. It will be a quarter of a century since that story and Tyson dedicated one of his products to him to commemorate that fact that was a scandal, although today he takes it with grace.

In the third round of that duel, Tyson accidentally bit Holyfield’s ear while holding him with his arms. The fact perplexed all viewers and millions of viewers who followed the alternatives around the world. Of course, the judge decided to end the contest, disqualifying Tyson. That fight in Las Vegas was a rematch of Holyfield’s 1996 win at the same venue.

“I wanted to kill him. I was really mad because he hit me on the head and everything. I bit him because I wanted to kill him. He took me out of my fight plan and everything. Whether it’s good or bad, I’m not going to let anyone take my glory, ”Tyson sentenced in 2020.

In addition, the former world champion of the aforementioned category admitted that his reaction was also “for the drugs. She only thought about drugs. I believed he was God, I felt like God. But what’s done is done. I wasn’t thinking about boxing when I bit him. I wasn’t worried about boxing. It’s wrong what I did to him, very wrong. I went crazy.”

Mike Tyson’s gummies (@itstyson20)

However. In a recent radio interview with Alex Jonesthe 55-year-old former boxer wore one of his products called “Mike Bites” (Mike bites), that they are gummies made from cannabis, and that have the shape of the ear. Last March, Mike had already announced that his company was going to produce cannabis snacks.

The host of the program first joked by biting the package. Then Tyson took it and tasted one of the gummies. “Tastes better than Evander’s (ear)”, he assured in a joking tone, and then sentenced, “Evander Holyfield’s (ear) tastes like butt”, which caused everyone present in the studio to burst out laughing.

Beyond the frame of grace in which he referred to the subject, it was the first time in 25 years that Iron Mike described the taste of Holyfield’s ear. Following that title fight, which was called “The Bite Fight,” Tyson was disqualified, had his license revoked by the governing body, and was fined $3 million.

Much later, in 2019, on the podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Holyfield assured his old rival that he had forgiven him for the episode of the ear, while Tyson anticipated that he already had in his head the idea of ​​making a product that would commemorate that incident.

At the end of the month it will be 25 years since the unusual episode that marked boxing and sports in general. At that time Tyson was the big loser, although over time he decided to commemorate it with these cannabis gummies.

