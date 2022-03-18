Mikel Arriola and Yon de Luisa were questioned in the Chamber of Deputies: “It is the beginning of the end of the bars”

Yon de Luisa, Mikel Arriola and Irasema Zavaleta from Conapred participated in the presentation of the campaign (Photo: FB/ Mexican Football Federation)

One of Luisa and Mikel Arriolapresidents of the Mexican Federation of Football Association and MX Leaguerespectively, were questioned this Thursday in the Chamber of Deputies for the violence that was generated in the match between Querétaro and Atlas on March 5.

“It was a space for us to specify the measures to end the bars, but these require implementation. What we are explaining to the deputies today is how we are going to implement the identification of animation groups”, explained Arriola after the private meeting with the members of the Political Coordination Board in the Chamber of Deputies.

On March 5, at the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, fans of the local team and Atlas staged a massive battle that left 26 injured and 27 arrestedtwo of which were released due to lack of evidence.

The images of the fight at the La Corregidora Stadium went around the world and provoked reactions from the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who asked for more responsibility from football managers, and the summons of the deputies to De Luisa and Arriola, the highest soccer authorities in the country.

The images of the fight at the La Corregidora Stadium went around the world (Photo by AFP)

“We have said that it is the beginning of the end of bars. Minors are no longer allowed in the bar area, financial support to these groups by the clubs is no longer allowed and we made a commitment with the deputies to continue informing and implementing”, added Arriola, a former politician.

The former candidate for mayor of Mexico City revealed that among the commitments they discussed with the deputies is that before the end of March the members of the Mx League teams will already be registered with credentials and that the deadline is until beginning of the next season to have the ‘Fan ID’ in operation in all the stadiums of the first division.

“It is unprecedented that we have this meeting. The coordinators of the parties gave their opinions, took notes, all the questions were answered. We agreed to face a social phenomenon that cannot put the prestige of a nation or a city like Querétaro”, said Ruben Moreira, deputy president of the Political Coordination Board.

Two others involved in the brawl were arrested.

Both subjects already had arrest warrants for what happened at the Corregidora Stadium (Photo: @fiscaliaqro)

After 12 days of violent events that were recorded in the Corregidora Stadium, The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office updated the number of completed judicial mandates and reported that 2 more people were arrestedso that there are 27 allegedly involved in the brawl on March 5.

Although in the morning conference this Thursday, March 17, the undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, indicated that there were 25 people detainedelements of the Crime Investigation Police arrested two more men in recent days, who already had arrest warrants for the disturbances during the Querétaro vs. Atlas match.

Both subjects were arrested in the state capital for the crime of violence in sporting events and will appear before the Control Judge to determine their legal status.

It should be remembered that among the crimes for which the alleged perpetrators are accused are: attempted homicide, violence in sports events, possible defense of crime, criminal association and crimes committed by public servants, according to the investigation folder CI/QRO/6605/2022.

