Mikel Arriola announced the end of the bars in Mexican soccer

The Events that occurred in the stands and surroundings of the Corregidora Stadiumin Querétaro, they set up a milestones in Mexican soccer. In the midst of the controversy, a sector of the fans and experts demanded that Liga MX make the bars disappear, cataloging them as possible generators of violence. Although in principle the measures did not seem to respond to the requestMikel Arriola Peñalosa pointed out that the determinations do consider their extinction.

After attending the Tenth Investiture Ceremony to the International Soccer Hall of Fame, the Executive President of Liga MX was questioned on the subject. Without thinking, he declared to the media that the new regulations imposed are “the beginning of the end of the bars”.

“What we are doing is no longer leaving visitor bars and, second, remove their shield with which the criminal members of the animation groups operated. They used them as a disguise. At the moment that anonymity goes away, as we have seen in other countries of the world, we really started to have control in the animation groups”, he assured before the microphones.

Mikel Arriola trusts that the Fan ID can reduce violent acts in the stands of stadiums (Photo: Jorge Nuñez/EFE)

Arriola Penalosa made special emphasis on the Fan ID as one of the pillars in its control strategy in Mexican soccer stadiums. He even assured that the clubs will begin to train and implement it gradually until the end of the Shout for Peace Clausura 2022. The objective, he assured, is that the credentialing in all teams is valid for the start of the 2022 Opening.

The FanID is a identification document that must be carried by all fans who wish to enter soccer matches in Mexico. To do this, a form must be filled out with identity data that will allow the organizers of the meetings know the basic information of each of the attendees.

The first time the document was used was during the Winter Olympics in Sochi 2014. Four years later it became more widely known in the Russia World Cup 2018. With these antecedents, will be implemented in a mandatory way in Qatar 2022 to enter and leave the Asian country.

Some animation groups have announced their rejection of the disappearance of said sector (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In the case of Liga MX, its use was proposed as a result of the sanctions that FIFA imposed to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for him homophobic scream. Although its incorporation was a possibility, the idea gained more force as a result of the confrontations in the Corregidora Stadium, since the sports authorities will demand its implementation from the teams.

Among other measures imposed is the prohibition of access of the bars to meetings of their teams as a visitor. In addition, the people responsible for the fight will be banned from the stadiums for life. Meanwhile, the clubs are obliged to immediate credentialing of its animation groups, as well as the rest of his fans for the 2022-2023 season. will also be used facial recognition devices.

The credentialing of the fans will be mandatory for the 2022-23 season (Photo: Enrique Contla/EFE)

Until now, Santos and Atlas are the only teams that have announced the voluntary implementation of the new credential. Even in the case of the red and black, it will be a Essential requirements. Indispensable requirements for people who want to watch the Classic Tapatio from the stands of the Jalisco Stadium.

On the other hand, the plenary session of the Senate of the Republic approved an agreement of the Political Coordination Board that provides for a meeting with Arriola Penalosa. The objective is to discuss the violent events in the Corregidora Stadium, as well as the measures that Liga MX will implement to eradicate them.

