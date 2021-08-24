Mikel Arriola opened the week of the All-Star Game with the delivery of the Ballons d’Or (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The first edition of Game of stars Come in MX League and Major League Soccer (MLS) will be this week and the president of the Aztec football began with the protocols to promote this duel.

Within the concentration of the players summoned in Mexico City, Mikel Arriola made the awards ceremony to the best footballers of the previous season, which was made up of players such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Jesús Corona, Luis Romo, Matheus Dória, among others.

This delivery of small golden balls is part of the protocol that the MX League has to start the week of Game of stars, where the most outstanding players and with the greatest power of summons will appear within the MX League.

Mikel Arriola opened the week of the All-Star Game with the delivery of the Ballons d’Or (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Specifically, the players who were creditors to the Golden Ball of the 2020-2021 season were: Jose de Jesus Corona (goalie), Matheus Doria (central defense), Fernando Navarro (lateral defense), Luis Romo (defensive medium), Luis Montes (offensive means), Jonathan Rodriguez (Forward).

In addition, the Little head Rodriguez received two other awards for being the scorer of the season and the most outstanding player. Similarly, Juan Reynoso received his award as best coach, after ending the extensive drought of titles of Blue Cross.

Except for the players who saw action this Sunday, August 23, the concentration is also completed by all the players called up for the All-Star Game. Same expedition that will travel this Monday, August 23 to Los Angeles California to begin with the activities agreed with the MLS.

Mikel Arriola opened the week of the All-Star Game with the delivery of the Ballons d’Or (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Last minute, the MX League announced that Santiago Gimenezby Cruz Azul; Plum Lira, from Pumas, and Kevin Alvarez, from Pachuca, joined the team of stars of Mexico, so the final call that will travel to the United States is made up of the following names:

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera, Guillermo Ochoa and Nahuel Guzmán. Jesús Corona will travel despite leaving the squad due to injury.

Defenses: Matheus Dória, Pablo Aguilar, Víctor Guzmán, César Montes, William Tesillo; Salvador Reyes, Juan Escobar, Kevin Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez.

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Fernando Gorriarán, Rubens Sambueza, Javier Salas, Pedro Aquino, Diego Valdés, Ángel Mena, Orbelín Pineda and Erik Lira.

Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez, Alexis Canelo, Nicolás Ibáñez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alexis Vega and Santiago Giménez.

Who are the Liga MX summoned for the All-Star Game against MLS (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The calendar that shared the MX League to face this week of Game of stars It began with the awards ceremony for the most outstanding players of the tournament. Subsequently, this Monday, August 23 will be held on media day in Mexico City, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. local time.

On the same Monday they will travel to Los Angeles, California on a private flight, according to the protocols to avoid a contagion of COVID-19 en route, since both players and coaching staff and staff underwent tests to detect the virus, in case any were positive.

On Tuesday, August 24, a training session will take place at the Dignitiy Health Sports Park, Stadium of Los Angeles Galaxy, where the Skills Challenge between the two leagues, which is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m., in Mexico City time.

Finally the match between the MLS and the MX League will be on Wednesday, August 25 at the Banc Of California Stadium, House of Los Angeles FC. It will be played at 20:30 hours and it will be the first in history where the most outstanding players of the most powerful leagues in North America will face each other.

KEEP READING:

Renato Ibarra debuted with a goal in América vs Xolos surrounded in a controversial return

Nacho Ambriz’s spectacular streak with Huesca

“It is embarrassing that they give a standing ovation to a female hitter”: the strong reactions against Renato Ibarra