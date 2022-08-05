Mikel Arriola recognized that MLS could soon surpass Liga MX

Mikel Arriola said he was concerned about the imminent growth of MLS (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The sporting and economic relationship between the Liga MX and Major League Soccer has narrowed significantly in recent years. Although the various agreements reached have had as one of their objectives the growth of football in the region, USA has stood out with the most noticeable growth. In this sense, Mikel Arriola Peñalosa recognized that national football could be surpassed in the next five years by MLS.

During an interview held in the stands of the SoFi Stadium, during the Leagues Cup Showcase matches between Chivas, Galaxy, América and LAFC, the executive president of Liga MX was questioned about the progress between the circuits of the two countries. In that sense, he confessed his concern for the lag that Mexico has had in economic matters.

“I’m worried and I am working because the level of investment in MLS has increased by 600% in 12 years, because if we do not implement an investment strategy we will lose in the next five years to come”assured before the microphones of ESPN USA.

Mikel Arriola acknowledged that MLS could overtake Liga MX in the coming years (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Given this, he reiterated that one of the main objectives of his administration is increase the level of investment in Liga MX and the organization of the next edition of the Leagues Cup could be beneficial. It is worth mentioning that teams from Mexico, Canada and the United States will participate in this contest, which will officially play 77 matches where the winner will be defined. best team in North America.

It is not the first time that Arriola Peñalosa recognizes the delay in Mexican sports. And it is that in months prior to the start of his administration the Liga MX still retained the decoration of being more valuable than MLS. However, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the roles were reversed and Americans experienced an increase in their percentage of growth per year.

“Speaking of competitiveness we see today that the MLS League is already worth more than ours. It counts cases more than USD billion in pure template. The our USD 976 million. Before the pandemic we were still at the top, but we see that they are growing at 20% per year. We are already growing at 10% but we spent many years growing at 5 percent”, he considered before the microphones of Fox Sports.

Liga MX lost the first edition of the All Star Game against MLS (Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Far from the figures, one of the sporting events where the strength of both leagues has been directly measured is the Skills Challenge y el All Star Game whose origin dates back to 2021. On that occasion, the Mexican team won the skills challenge, although it lost ground in the official match organized a day later.

The August 9 and 10, 2022 The best players from both teams will meet again to participate in the second edition of the competition. Eight outfield players and two goalkeepers will be called up for the Skills Challenge from each of the leagues. Meanwhile, for the match they will play up to 26 chosen players for each of the national administrations.

MLS’s most notable advance over Liga MX has come after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the United States National Team has won the most recent edition of the Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League. In addition, the Pumas from the National University lost the Concacaf Champions League final to the Seattle Sounders.

