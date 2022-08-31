Mikhail Gorbachev’s legacy is played out on the battlefields of Ukraine

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during his visit to the International University in Moscow in 2012. His legacy is better understood outside than inside Russia and the former Soviet republics. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/

“Ahjjjjj”, the Russians expressed disgust and turned their faces every time they heard his name. In May 1995 the contempt for Gorbachev was unanimous. We were experiencing the worst moment since the fall of the Soviet Union with Boris Yeltsin at the head of Russia and tens of thousands of “small townspeople” keeping every bit of the State. What the Soviets had built at enormous personal sacrifice for seventy years was transformed into huge businesses of a few. “That Gorbachev is good for nothing,” a Spanish “war child” told me, the boys who had evacuated the Republic to Moscow to protect them in 1936. More Russian than Spanish, but with their language intact, he and his companions had seen succumb to his second dream. The first in Franco’s hands, the second in Gorbachev’s.

Those of us who were there for the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II or the Great War for the Soviets, it was incomprehensible that what Gorbachev had done was not fully appreciated. They blamed him for something that had already happened when he took power. The Soviet Union had imploded, had collapsed under its own weight long before 1985, which is when he was appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party. The Komsomol Generation, the technocrats trained in the communist youth who understood that the country had to be “de-Stalinized” once and for all and make profound economic reforms, were already imposing themselves on local governments, particularly in the West and the Baltic republics. The economy was totally collapsed. It could have been Gorbachev, a deeply socialist man, or another. The change was unstoppable.

Gorbachev understood this and began with his reforms that at first they were called uskoréniye (acceleration), but later the terms glasnost (liberalization, openness, transparency) and perestroika (reconstruction) became much more popular. Basically, it was to save “the rags”, reform the system within the system, change without lowering the flags. In a certain way it was a romanticism: changing the oppressive communist conception and its decadent economy while maintaining the state containment network.

Gorbachev with Polish Pope John Paul II during a historic visit to the Vatican in 1990. Together they created the conditions to end the Soviet Union. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace.

However, Gorbachev’s first five years in power were marked by significant achievements, some extraordinary: a deep nuclear disarmament agreement with the United States; withdrew Soviet forces from Afghanistantacitly conceding that the 1979 invasion and nine-year occupation had been a failure; admitted the serious consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disastera frankness unheard of in the Soviet Union; allowed multiparty elections at the municipal level as an essay to do the same at the national level; fought corruption within the party and the state; freed prominent dissidents such as physicist Andrei Sakharov and other prisoners of conscience; removed a huge number of the restrictions on freedom of expression that allowed the publication of censored books and the showing of banned films; allowed freedom of worship and established diplomatic relations with the Vatican; the fight against alcoholism.

Despite these changes, Gorbachev was caught between reformists who criticized the slow pace of change and conservatives who criticized the extent of change.. First it was the old hierarchs and the KGB who wanted to remove him, then it was Boris Yeltsin, the bear in the bazaar who came to break everything. Gorbachev became a hero of the world, except for Russia.

Vladimir Putin is the perfect emergent from the Gorby Era. A former Soviet secret agent turned rabid capitalist who helped create the caste of oligarchs who later financed his consolidation in power. And it is now, precisely, who most deplores Gorbachev’s reforms. His goal is to recreate the great empire (whether that of the Tsars or that of the Soviets) that Gorbachev dropped. For Putin, the end of the Soviet Union was the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”, a “true tragedy” for millions of Russians because it left them scattered across the new national borders. The disaster was caused, according to Putin, by “weak nerves” of a leader too willing to bow to the demands of a treacherous and tricky West. “The paralysis of power and will is the first step towards complete degradation and oblivion”, Putin said, referring to the collapse of the Soviet Union, on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine. “We lost confidence only for a moment, but it was enough to upset the balance of power in the world.”

Vladimir Putin listens to former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev. It was in 2004. From then on, the current Russian president dedicated himself to destroying Gorbachev’s legacy. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

in Ukraine, Putin is fighting to recreate the empire whose end Gorbachev presided over, and is willing to continue killing thousands of people in the name of restoring Moscow’s rule over what it claims as Russian lands. The invasion is just the corollary of his tireless efforts to end all the reforms that were carried out in the Gorbachev USSR, particularly those related to freedom of expression. “All of Gorbachev’s reforms have been reduced to zero, to ashes, to smoke,” journalist Aleksei Venediktov, a personal friend of the former leader, told the New York Times.

Echo of Moscow, the radio station headed by Venediktov that first went on the air in 1990 and was the symbol of Russia’s new freedoms, was closed by the Kremlin immediately after Putin ordered the February 24 invasion. The same thing happened with the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta which Gorbachev helped found with money from his 1990 Nobel Peace Prize.

Putin is determined to reverse everything that happened in his country between 1985 and 1990. Perhaps another ten or twenty years are needed to understand the true dimension of the global change that Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev produced. The result of the Putinian military adventure will be decisive.

