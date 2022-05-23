Milan thrashed Sassuolo 3-0 and won the Italian Serie A again after 11 years

Rafael Leao celebrates his team’s third goal that Franck Kessie converted with (REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)

Series A came to an end and this Sunday there was an exciting day, in which its champion was defined. As an extra seasoning in the bid for the Scudettothe two teams that arrived with mathematical possibilities to the last match were Milan e Inter. Yes, the sets that form the Derby della Madonnina. Los Red-blackwho arrived as leaders of the contest with 83 points, visited the Sassuolo, while the Black-blue they welcomed Sampdoria and started their match with 81 points. Milan won and conquered its 19th title (it caught up with its classic rival and was 17 behind Juventus, the top winner). Since the 2010/2011 season that he did not achieve the Scudetto.

SASSUOLO 0-3 AC MILAN

Milan beat Sassuolo 3-0 and won a Scudetto again after 11 years. In addition, he cut a drought of titles (the last one was the 2016 Italian Super Cup) at the hands of players like Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie (he would have everything agreed to move to Barcelona) and Olivier Giroudamong others.

His rival, Sassuolo, a team that no longer had the possibility of accessing the positions that granted a place to the European competitions next season, had Maxim Lopez (intended by Rome), Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi and Gianluca Scamacca like some of his figures.

From the beginning, the Rossoneri team showed its credentials and the goal of liquidating the championship. He controlled the actions and went into the break with a 3-0 with two goals from Olivier Giroud (’17 and ’32). The first after an overflow of Rafael Leão and after receiving in the area the Frenchman defined a half turn. Then Leão himself won a ball after pressing Gianmarco Ferraritouched towards the middle and again the Gallic striker appeared to widen the differences.

Later the Sassuolo continued with its problems in the background, Rade Krunic stole another ball, touched for Leão who again assisted and in this case Franck Kessié (’36) completed the third.

The dominance in the game and in the result continued for Milan and it was not complicated by Inter’s victory by the same result. He even had the chance to score the fourth through the entered Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho scored a frank header, but when Lion assisted by the Portuguese was in an advanced position and the conversion of the Swede was annulled. The 40-year-old veteran striker returned to play for a few minutes after his injury.

In the last minutes, Milan continued to control and could even convert another goal, but their new title was a fact. The victory ratified his consecration and he returned to celebrate after eleven years in Serie A.

Formations:

Estadio: City of the Tricolor

Referee: Daniele Duties

Television: ESPN 3

INTER 3-0 SAMPDORIA:

For his part the Inter beat Sampdoria 3-0, but it was not enough to beat his classic rival in the fight for the title, since Milan’s triumph made any possibility sterile. However, he said goodbye to his audience with a great game, which began in the second half in which the forward of the Argentine team, Joaquín Correa, had a great job and half a double.

In the initial 45 minutes, the Neroazzurro tried to break the zero, but found good resistance from the Genoese cast. He had to wait until the plugin when he opened the bookmark via Ivan Perisic (’49) and the two goals from Correa (’55 and ’57). In the first of his goals, the man from Tucuman defined to place and in the second he held on in the area after some hooks and finished off cross.

The victory was not enough for the outgoing champion to revalidate his championship won last season. Although it has the incentive of being one of the four Italian teams that will play the next edition of the Champions League along with Milan, Napoli (3rd) and Juventus (4th).

Formations:

Estadio: Giuseppe Meazza

Referee: Marco Di Bello

Television: ESPN Extra

Positions table:

