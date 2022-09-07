Mild COVID-19 can cause inflammation in the heart for more than 3 months

Due to coronavirus infection, temporary or lasting damage to heart tissue can be caused (Getty Images)

In most patients, the COVID-19 infection is mild or moderate and does not require hospitalization. But even in those situations some people may experience aftermath which are known as prolonged COVID. Patients have been found to develop persistent cardiac symptoms, such as exercise intolerance, tachycardia and chest pain, and researchers in Germany set out to explore these problems.

The team of Dr. Valentina Puntmann and other researchers at Frankfurt University Hospital carried out a prospective MRI study with people with mild COVID-19, and a control group. They showed that myocardial inflammation can last more than 3 monthssymptoms may worsen and in some patients edema may persist for more than a year.

The researchers started from the belief that late complications from coronavirus infection are increasingly recognized.

“Myocardial injury, evidenced by troponin elevation, is common in hospitalized patients with pre-existing disease and is associated with higher rates of cardiac complications and poor prognosis. Nevertheless, in individuals isolated at home, not hospitalized, with mild initial illness and no prior cardiac conditions, significant troponin elevation is rarely found despite the fact that symptoms are often profound. wrote in an article published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Before starting the work, the researchers took into account that “It remains uncertain whether the persistent symptoms, at least in part, are related to cardiovascular involvement and what the underlying pathophysiological correlates are”. The studies that had been performed primarily were in young athlete populations shortly after the initial infection and had recorded subtle myocardial inflammatory changes, nonischemic myocardial scarring, and pericarditis.

So, the German researchers wanted to clarify the uncertainties of the pathophysiology and its relationship with cardiovascular symptoms. they performed cardiovascular evaluations serially in a prospective study of selected individuals who had no known heart conditions or significant comorbidities and had been diagnosed with mild initial COVID-19 illness.

To test them, they used standardized questionnaires, blood sampling and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging. “Our main hypothesis was that there are differences in imaging parameters and biomarkers between individuals with persistent cardiac symptoms after COVID compared with those without symptoms or with controls without prior infection . Furthermore, the hypothesis was that these markers improve at follow-up and that symptoms at follow-up can be predicted from baseline parameters,” they explained.

Initial measurements of 346 individuals with COVID-19 were obtained at a median of 109 days after infection. 52% were women. Cardiac symptoms were reported by 73% of participants, including shortness of breath on exertion (62%), palpitations (28%), atypical chest pain (27%), and syncope (3%).

Symptomatic individuals had higher heart rates and higher imaging values ​​or accumulation of contrast agents, indicating inflammatory heart involvement, compared with individuals without symptoms.

Structural heart disease or elevated levels of biomarkers of cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare in symptomatic individuals. During follow-up more than 300 days after infection57% of the participants showed persistent cardiac symptoms.

Diffuse myocardial edema was more pronounced in participants who remained symptomatic at follow-up compared with those who improved. Edema is a swelling of the soft tissues that is secondary to the accumulation of interstitial fluid.

They found that being female and diffuse myocardial involvement on initial imaging are factors that can independently predict the presence of cardiac symptoms at follow-up. “Ongoing inflammatory cardiac involvement may explain, at least in part, the persistence of cardiac symptoms in previously healthy individuals with mild initial COVID-19 illness,” the researchers stated.

In the study of individuals with mild COVID-19, cardiac symptoms were related to subclinical inflammatory cardiac involvement. That “may explain, at least in part, the pathophysiologic background of persistent cardiac symptoms” in patients.

They noted that “subclinical cardiovascular inflammation is increasingly recognized as a risk factor in chronic systemic autoimmune conditions, thus further research is needed to establish long-term outcomes in the context of Post-COVID” or Prolonged COVID” .

