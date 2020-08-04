Miles Teller Survival Drama ‘Not Without Hope’ Loses Director

Rupert Wainwright will not direct “Not Without Hope,” a survival drama with Miles Teller that was scheduled to begin taking pictures within the Dominican Republic this August.

The filmmaker’s exit is being attributed to “inventive variations.” The manufacturing is now in search of a brand new director, a search that can possible push again filming by at the least a couple of weeks. Wainwright’s earlier credit embrace “Stigmata,” “The Fog” and “Clean Examine.”

“Not Without Hope” tells the story of Nick Schuyler, who managed to outlive hours within the freezing water after his boat capsized within the Gulf of Mexico. Schuyler was on a fishing journey with three buddies, two of whom have been Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquis Cooper and free-agent NFL defensive lineman Corey Smith. Their brutal ordeal turned a significant information story. The movie relies on the best-selling novel of the identical identify by Schuyler and Jere Longman. E. Nicholas Mariani wrote the screenplay. The challenge was being shopped at this 12 months’s digital Cannes Movie Market.

“Not Without Hope” was anticipated to be one of many first movies to return into manufacturing within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Teller’s upcoming movies embrace “High Gun: Maverick” and “After Exile.”

CAA Media Finance put the movie collectively. A spokesperson for Wainwright didn’t instantly return a name for remark.