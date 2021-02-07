Miley Cyrus Concert at TikTok Super Bowl Pregame Present: How to Watch

TikTok revealed further particulars for its Super Bowl LV fiesta this Sunday, the app’s first-ever “tailgate” two-hour pregame present that includes a reside live performance efficiency by Miley Cyrus.

The #TikTokTailgate livestream might be hosted by Steve Harvey and MJ Acosta. As well as to Cyrus’ efficiency, the present additionally will function appearances by Insurgent Wilson, Kane Brown, Ajani Huff, Dave Jorgenson, Adam Devine, Hint McSorley (“TikTok’s hottest QB”) and others within the lead-up to the massive recreation on Sunday, Feb. 7.

As well as, TikTok creators Jack Mancuso (@chefcuso), Tatayanna Mitchell (@goodeatswithtati) and chef Matt Broussard (@acooknamedmatt) will share their greatest game-day recipes for followers to recreate the tailgate dishes for their very own Super Bowl celebrations.

TikTok is an official associate of the NFL for the expertise, which can go reside on the @NFL account on the app (at this hyperlink) beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 7. It will likely be obtainable to the app’s customers within the U.S. and Canada.

Cyrus’ live performance is scheduled to begin will at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. The musical efficiency will happen in entrance of seven,500 vaccinated health-care staff that the NFL invited to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

“The NFL has embraced the TikTok group, and all through the 2020 NFL season the league has offered distinctive entry and behind-the-scenes moments to followers rooting for his or her favourite groups and gamers from residence,” TikTok stated in a press release. “We would like to maintain followers linked as they get hyped for the Massive Sport, so this yr we’re bringing the thrill of Super Bowl LV to the TikTok group.”

The NFL joined TikTok at the beginning of the 2019 season and presently has 5.7 million followers on the app.

As well as to “#TikTokTailgate,” the app supplier is teaming with Super Bowl advertisers to promote hashtag challenges and livestreaming promotions.

Model partnerships embody Pepsi’s #PepsiHalftimeChallenge, which can invite TikTok customers to use a particular Pepsi-branded impact to document themselves performing to “Save Your Tears,” the most recent single from Super Bowl LV halftime headliner the Weeknd.

As well as, Verizon’s “Massive Concert for Small Enterprise” livestream, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m. ET, hosted by Tiffany Haddish and that includes performances by Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Luke Bryan and extra.

Different entrepreneurs utilizing TikTok for Super Bowl promotional tie-ins embody M&M, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Power, Chi-Chi’s (#SalsaSafely problem), Ocean Spray (#DoggfaceDanceVibes problem), Gillette and Outdated Spice (#ThisorThatSBLV problem), Doritos (#DoritosFlatLife problem) and Cheetos (#ItWasntMe problem).