Miley Cyrus Covers Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ for the BBC (Watch)

Miley Cyrus took neither a wrecking ball nor the mirrorball she straddled at Sunday’s VMAs to Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” a music she reverently lined for BBC Radio 1’s “Dwell Lounge.” (Watch her model, under.)

The quilt comes proper on the heels of Cyrus doing her newest single, “Midnight Sky,” at the MT Video Music Awards. Cyrus could be very a lot into breakup songs as of late, and appeared to discover a thematic connection between “Midnight Sky” and “My Future,” though her personal new tune is far more pointed and fewer mild. Cyrus made a degree of leaving her model of Eilish’s latest hit much less open-ended than the authentic. “My Future” is about leaving a narcissistic vital different behind to focus on reaching objectives on one’s personal, however Eilish does go away the door open a crack, writing at the finish of the music: “See you in a pair years.”

In protecting the observe, Cyrus closes that door in an enormous method by including a spoken addendum to Eilish’s lyric: “However in all probability not.” She then sticks her trillion-dollar tongue out at the digicam.

Like Eilish’s authentic model, Cyrus begins off in a drumlessly jazzy vein, showing in a smooth black minidress in opposition to a backdrop of the world’s tallest candles. However at the level the place the beat kicks in, which finds Eilish choosing up a extra digital pulse, Cyrus retains issues at the very least barely on the jazzy facet with a dwell backup band that, not like her, is masked all the way down to the final man. She additionally places a bit extra sizzle and grit into strains like “however not with anyone else.”

Cyrus additionally recorded dwell takes on “Midnight Sky” and “Slide Away” for the BBC franchise.

Apart from being a radio hit as a non-album stand-along single, “My Future” was most just lately seen being sung by Eilish at the Democratic Nationwide Conference, preceded by a plea for younger individuals to make sure their futures by voting.