Miley Cyrus’ ‘Get together in the U.S.A.’ Re-Enters Charts

Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit single “Get together in the U.S.A.” re-entered the charts on Saturday, following the announcement of the Democratic ticket’s presidential election win.

When the information broke in the morning, a non-official Twitter account below President-elect Joe Biden’s identify wrote: “Go have fun! Take heed to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Get together in the U.S.A.’” The account was later suspended by Twitter, but it surely received the level throughout.

Go have fun! Take heed to Miley Cyrus’ Get together In The usA 🇺🇸❤️ #Elections2020 https://t.co/6Rkj6gSZHW — Joe Biden ➐ (@JoeBIdenns) November 7, 2020

Just below two hours later, the Twitter account Chart Knowledge reported that the music had broke by the iTunes Prime 200 chart in the U.S. The music has since been picked up by a number of radio stations throughout the nation.

Cyrus responded to her music’s reemergence by way of Twitter, sharing her pleasure for Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory. “Now this can be a celebration in the U.S.A.!” she wrote.

Cyrus additionally retweeted movies shared by her followers, displaying folks out in the streets of New York Metropolis, Washington D.C. and different cities, jamming and singing alongside to the monitor.

🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸 https://t.co/EEoiNDwftL — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 7, 2020

Following a historic, uncommon election cycle, the 2020 presidential election wrapped this morning with Biden successful over President Donald Trump. Hollywood stars have been utilizing their platform all yr to encourage their followers to vote, and lots of of them took to social media on Saturday to share their pleasure for America’s forty sixth president, in addition to the finish of Trump’s reign in the White Home.

In October, Cyrus hosted an Instagram Dwell with Harris, in which the then vice presidential candidate spoke to the significance of voting and the way younger folks could make a distinction in at this time’s political setting. Harris additionally shared her marketing campaign path playlist and her favourite music, “Work That” by Mary J. Blige.

Late Thursday night time, Cyrus launched “Fringe of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix),” a monitor that mashes up her personal single, “Midnight Sky,” with Stevie Nicks’ “Fringe of Seventeen.” Cyrus introduced the shock launch by way of Instagram, writing, “Stevie Nicks has at all times been my idol and an inspiration. It’s an honor to now name her my pal and collaborator.”