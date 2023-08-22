Miley Cyrus Is The Maid Of Honor At Her Mom Tish’s Wedding To Actor Dominic Purcell, Which Is On May 20:

Several news sources, including USA Today as well as Page Six, say that the director as well as mom of pop star Miley Cyrus got married to the Prison Break actor in a small wedding in Malibu, California, over the weekend.

Photos from Just Jared as well as the show that several of Cyrus’s children, including Brandi as well as Trace Cyrus, were in the wedding party. Miley was the maid of honor.

Reps for Cyrus as well as Purcell didn’t answer EW’s request for a response right away. After meeting for nine months, Cyrus, who is 56, told Purcell, who is 53, in April that they were getting married.

After 29 Years Of Marriage, Tish Cyrus As Well As Billy Ray Filed For A Divorce:

Cyrus was married to country star Billy Ray Cyrus for 29 years, but last spring she filed for separation for the third and last time. Miley is one of the five children they have together.

“After 30 years, 5 amazing children, as well as a lifetime of memories, we have made the choice to go our separate ways, not alongside sadness yet alongside love from our hearts,” the couple stated at the time in a joint statement.

“We’ve grown up together and made a family we’re so proud of, but now it’s time to go our separate ways. We remain a family, and as friends and parents, we look forward to more wonderful times together.

Tish Told The Prison Break Star At The Time That She Was Getting Married:

Billy Ray went upon to date Australian singer Firerose, and last November, the two of them announced that they were getting married. In April, Tish wrote on Instagram that she was getting married to the Prison Break star.

“A thousand times… yes, @dominicpurcell,” she wrote within the post’s text, which had two photos of the happy couple. In the first picture, Purcell, 53, had his arms around Tish’s waist and the ring on her finger was front and center.

In the second shot, Tish smiled and looked at the camera while Purcell kissed her on the cheek. In November 2022, Tish posted a cute picture of herself and Purcell hugging on Instagram. This made it official between the two.

Tish Put Up A Quote That Said, “In God’s Perfect Timing, Everything Will Turn Out Right”:

Tish wrote on Purcell’s Instagram Story, “Thanks for the cute photo, @vijatm,” and added a red heart emoji. She later put up a quote that said, “Everything will work out right in God’s perfect time.”

Tish, who used to be married to Billy Ray Cyrus, added, “Sometimes that’s hard to think but it’s so true.”

