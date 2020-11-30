Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X Star in Amazon Music’s ‘Vacation Performs’

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will star in the primary episode of “Vacation Performs,” Amazon Music’s first vacation particular, going down on Tuesday (Dec. 1) at 8 p.m. ET. The present marks her first efficiency for the reason that launch of her new album “Plastic Hearts.” Lil Nas X will kick off the episode, performing his new single, “Vacation” — which has a tremendous video as nicely — for the primary time.

Cyrus’ set will embrace a mixture of songs from her upcoming album together with “Prisoner,” “Midnight Sky” and “Plastic Hearts,” and, persevering with her current streak of impressed covers, a reimagined model of Wham!’s vacation traditional hit, “Final Christmas.”

She is going to carry out on a set that’s “Plastic Hearts” “come to life,” in response to the announcement, “plagued by images of herself in an over-the-top maximalist model. Miley will carry out surrounded by items of her personal memorabilia spanning the previous decade, inside a reproduction of her personal childhood bed room.”

Cyrus mentioned, “This Amazon Music particular is not like something I’ve ever carried out earlier than. In creating my set, I needed to imitate a world that showcased particular reference factors of my life. All of us have a historical past and I’ve had an extremely distinctive life: I’ve been on magazines and posters since I used to be a child, and other people have seen the powerful, stunning, laborious, and glamorous factors of all of it. That is me, and this efficiency is about my evolution – embracing all variations of it.”

For his half, Lil Nas X will carry out on an “extravagant” set impressed by his eye-popping video for “Vacation,” which is about on Christmas Even, 2220. The set comes “full with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped robotic reindeer,” in response to the announcement.

Lil Nas X isn’t solely performing, however will host the complete sequence as a special Vacation alter-ego every evening, which is able to embrace a Q&A with every artist inside a custom-made rave grotto backstage on the theatre. The Vacation Performs sequence will proceed December 8 with a efficiency from Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, who will carry out her breakout single, “Ex,” and different tracks from her debut album in addition to her brand-new Amazon Unique cowl of the vacation traditional, “The Christmas Music. ”

The sequence will conclude with Foo Fighters on December 15, who will play songs from throughout their 25-year profession in addition to a canopy of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut, “Run Rudolph Run.”

To observe Amazon Music Vacation Performs, followers can tune in starting December 1 at 8pm ET for a restricted time. Clients internationally can stream the live performance expertise in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch; and in the U.S., clients can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Vacation Performs will likely be out there on-demand on Prime Video till Dec. 31.