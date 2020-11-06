Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks Mash Up ‘Edge of Seventeen,’ ‘Midnight Sky’

As a result of it’s not sufficient for only one classic Stevie Nicks music to have reentered the zeitgeist (see: the TikTok “Goals” resurgence), Miley Cyrus is doing her greatest to guarantee that historical past rapidly repeats itself by pushing one other Nicks favourite, “Edge of Seventeen,” again into public prominence.

Late Thursday night time, Miley launched what’s formally deemed “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix),” a monitor that mashes up her personal present single, “Midnight Sky,” a high 20 hit launched in August, with “Edge of Seventeen,” the hit that appeared on Nicks’ first solo album, “Bella Donna,” again in 1981.

Though no particulars had been instantly launched in regards to the monitor aside from the 2 singers’ respective tweets, it does seem that Nicks participated within the remix to the extent of lending her voice to Cyrus’ new music, too, because it seems within the conjoined combine, which begins off with Waddy Wachtel’s unmistakable Sixteenth-note guitar riff.

“Stevie Nicks has all the time been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now name her my buddy and collaborator,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. Among the many instant responses had been triply repeated hearth emoji from fan Kacey Musgraves. Nicks herself posted: “Miley…Magical! Beloved singing along with her!”

Cyrus had beforehand acknowledged getting Nicks’ approval to pattern “Seventeen” for the unique monitor, by which the interpolation is much extra refined. The singer mentioned on Jimmy Fallon’s present that she contacted Nicks and “mentioned, ‘I’ve an alternate melody if you happen to don’t wish to type of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and the way a lot you’ve impressed me.’ And she or he mentioned, ‘You’ll be able to borrow from me anytime.’”

The thought of a extra overt mashup of the 2 songs had already achieved some recognition earlier than this official launch. YouTube person Kelly Inexperienced, who goes beneath the title “kelexandra,” mixed the 2 songs in a sequence of movies which have gathered greater than 1,000,000 views because the first of them was uploaded August 15.

Cyrus’ official mashup just isn’t the primary time a serious pop star has felt compelled to undertake Nicks’ basic as half of a brand new music. Future’s Baby sampled Wachtel’s guitar half on “Edge of Seventeen” for the trio’s “Bootylicious” smash in 2001, and though Nicks didn’t seem on the monitor itself, she did put in a cameo within the video.

Nicks has overtly admitted doing a little nicking herself, when she primarily based one other early solo hit, “Stand Again,” on one thing she picked out of Prince’s “Little Purple Corvette,” though few in all probability would have seen any similarity if she didn’t level it out. In her new live performance movie, “24 Karat Gold,” Nicks tells the story of calling up Prince to inform him she was borrowing a component from his hit and alluring him to the studio to get his seal of approval.

To learn Selection’s latest Q&A with Nicks, click on right here.

Cyrus’ new album, “Plastic Hearts,” is due Nov. 27.