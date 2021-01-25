Miley Cyrus to Headline NFL TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl Pregame Show

The NFL has introduced that Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7.

In accordance to the announcement, the Tailgate would be the on-site pregame hospitality occasion solely for the 7,500 vaccinated well being care heroes the NFL invited to attend Super Bowl LV. The league introduced final week that round 22,000 followers shall be admitted to attend the sport — round one-third of the 66,000 capability of Raymond James Stadium. The NFL has invited 7,500 vaccinated well being care staff to the Super Bowl without spending a dime. On high of that, there shall be 14,500 further followers who bought tickets to attend. The league has partnered with TikTok for the tailgate, which is “to invite the world into the league’s premier Super Bowl pregame celebration on the stadium.”

The halftime efficiency shall be headlined by the Weeknd.

Followers watching from house within the U.S. and Canada can tune into @NFL on TikTok for entry to two hours of reside, unique pregame content material. The NFL TikTok Tailgate will function particular visitors from the NFL, TikTok creators, shock musical performances, gameday cooking segments, and rather more. The digital expertise shall be streamed in full through @NFL on TikTok beginning at 2:30PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT, and parts of Cyrus’ efficiency shall be televised within the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show.

The announcement says that the “NFL TikTok Tailgate, together with all Super Bowl-related actions, shall be performed safely,” though it didn’t present particulars.

Cyrus launched her seventh full-length album, “Plastic Hearts,” in November.