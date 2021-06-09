Milind Rau (Director) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Footage

Milind Rau was once born on 1st January 1978 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He labored as an assistant director for mythical filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He related for the flicks like Guru, Ayitha Ezhuthu, Yuva, A Peck at the Cheek, and in 2016, he become the manager manufacturer for Jil Jung Juk.

Identify Milind Rau
Actual Identify Milind Rau
Nickname Milind
Career Director
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse But to be up to date
Kids 1 (Daughter) – Antara
Faith But to be up to date
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Listening Song, Looking at Movie
Delivery Position Kerala, India
Place of birth Kerala, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Fb: https://www.fb.com/milind.rau
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Milind_Rau
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milind_rau/

Milind Rau Footage

