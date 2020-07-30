Militants attacked army soldiers, 3 Assam Rifles martyrs, 6 in critical condition

new Delhi: In Manipur, three army personnel have been awarded Veergati due to covert attacks on militant groups by militant groups, while 6 more soldiers are seriously injured. The entire incident is in Chandel district, about 95 kilometers from Imphal. Here, a search operation was conducted against the militants by the Assam Rifles. Meanwhile, in the mountainous area, militant groups secretly attacked army soldiers and three soldiers were martyred in it. All the injured soldiers have been admitted to the army hospital in Imphal. Also Read – Security forces seized 6 militants, 4 AK-47s and Chinese arms seized in Arunachal Pradesh

Let me tell you that on the border of India and Myanmar, the soldiers of 4 Assam Rifles were conducting a search operation against the militants. During this time, this incident has happened. According to the news, this incident has been carried out by the local militant group People's Liberation Army. Since this incident, the India-Myanmar border has been tightened.

Significantly, last year, bombs were thrown by militants at the Assam Rifles camp in Chandel district. During this, army personnel gave a befitting reply to the firing of militants. Meanwhile, the militants fled after seeing the opportunity. However, no jawan was harmed during this period.