Militants opened fire on security forces, one J&K police officer killed, 2 CRPF jawans injured

Srinagar: In Baramulla, terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel. During this time a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu Kashmir Police died. At the same time, two CRPF personnel have been injured in this firing. Please tell that information is still waiting. On the other hand, security forces recovered the IEDs planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police informed that the terrorists had planted an IED under a bridge near Tujan village in Pulwama, which has been found by the security forces. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Who is the CRPF officer who won the seventh gallantry medal in four years, doing duty in Naresh, Kashmir

In Kashmir, terrorists deploy IEDs to target security forces vehicles passing through roads and highways. Teams of security forces search sniffer dogs and electronic devices to thwart terrorists’ plans, and proceed to check the safety of roads and highways before vehicles. These trained teams of security forces are called Road Opening Parties (ROPs). Also Read – Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir a day before Independence Day, two policemen martyred

#UPDATE: One Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has lost his life while two CRPF soldiers are injured in the Baramulla attack. https://t.co/oKzlOdW4X3 Also Read – Lashkar-e-Taiba hideouts in Kashmir busted, huge amount of ammunition recovered – ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Let me tell you that in Lashkar-e-Toiba arms bases were confiscated by the armed forces in Pulwama. Bulk ammo and bombs were recovered during this period. Significantly, since the end of Section 370 in the Kashmir Valley, the army has been continuously opening a front against the terrorists. In such a situation, the terrorists are being killed, and their bases are being destroyed.

(Input-agency)