Military officer martyred in stumble upon in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Military used to be martyred in an stumble upon with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Thursday. A police reliable mentioned that the safety forces introduced a seek operation after receiving details about the presence of terrorists in Thanamandi space. All the way through this, two terrorists also are reported to had been killed within the stumble upon.Additionally Learn – seventy fifth Independence Day: No curfew or web restrictions on Independence Day in Kashmir, Jashn-e-Azadi celebrated like this

Jammu & Kashmir: Stumble upon breaks out in Thanamandi space of Rajouri district. Main points awaited Two terrorists have been shot down by way of police in the similar space on August 6

Protection Public Family members Officer (PRO) in Jammu Lt Col Devendra Anand mentioned, “All the way through the stumble upon, a JCO of Rashtriya Rifles used to be hit by way of bullets. The JCO used to be straight away rushed to the scientific middle, however he succumbed to his severe accidents.

Rajouri Superintendent of Police Sheema Nabi Kasba instructed that the stumble upon is occurring. That is the second one stumble upon within the space in August. On August 6, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed in an stumble upon with safety forces in Thanamandi space.