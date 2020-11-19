Military Reveals New Photos Of EXO’s D.O. And BTOB’s Yook Sungjae

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) shared pictures of EXO’s D.O. and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae!

The MMA revealed by means of their official Twitter account that sergeant Do Kyung Soo (D.O.) of the Capital Mechanized Infantry Division and personal Yook Sungjae of the Ministry of Nationwide Protection’s Service Help Corps had taken half in a “proud soldier” problem that will likely be revealed beginning November 23. The problem, which goals to create an environment of getting pleasure in serving within the navy, will likely be posted on the MMA’s Twitter and YouTube channel.

It was shared {that a} Q&A video of 30 questions with D.O. may also be posted on the MMA’s YouTube channel earlier than the problem begins.

Take a look at the pictures that have been uploaded together with the announcement under!

D.O. enlisted in July 2019, and Yook Sungjae started his service this Could. Each are serving as lively obligation troopers.

Miss D.O.? Watch his movie “Swing Children“:

Watch Now

Additionally watch Yook Sungjae in “Goblin” right here:

Watch Now