Military veterans from Commonwealth must pay thousands to stay

March 9, 2020
Commonwealth military veterans who’ve served with the UK military are going by a “decided state of affairs” due to visa costs of 1000’s of kilos for people who want to preserve in the UK following discharge, campaigners have said.

Highlighting the issue on Commonwealth Day, the Royal British Legion charity (RBL) referred to as for the immediate abolition of visa software program costs for military team of workers from Commonwealth nations, which have left some going by deportation.

