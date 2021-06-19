Milkha Singh (Useless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Pictures

Milkha Singh, higher referred to as The Flying Sikh is an Indian observe and box sprinter. He kicked the bucket at 11.30 PM at the 18th of June 2021 because of post-Covid headaches. Profitable 4 gold medals on the Asian Video games, Milkha Singh additionally gained a gold on the 1958 Commonwealth Video games in Cardiff. In 1960 Rome Video games, he neglected out on an Olympic medal via completing fourth on the 400m ultimate. He has a document via completing the race in a time of 45.73 seconds. He used to be conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1959.