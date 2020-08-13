Mill Valley Film Festival Adds Virtual DocPitch (EXCLUSIVE)

California Film Institute’s fundraising discussion board DocPitch might be held nearly at 7 p.m Aug. 13. The occasion was initially scheduled in tandem with documentary movie pageant DocLands, which was postponed from Might. DocLands will now happen with Mill Valley Film Festival on Oct. 8.

DocPitch is CFI’s annual occasion designed to financially assist filmmakers in finishing a documentaries in manufacturing. This 12 months’s eight finalists, chosen previous to the occasion’s postponement, will submit pre-recorded pitches, together with a short synopsis, trailer and a pre-taped verbal pitch, for a chance to obtain a money award totaling $125,000.

Pitches might be made out there at 7 p.m. PT on Aug. 13 and voting for the viewers selection award might be open by at midnight PT Aug. 19. The viewers will choose one mission to obtain $25,000, whereas a jury of trade professionals will current three main and 5 minor documentary filmmaking grants totaling $100,000. The awardees for eight trade awards and one audience-selected award might be introduced Aug. 21, throughout a digital dialog with the filmmakers.

This 12 months’s jury consists of trade professionals Simon Kilmurry, Paola Mottura and Denae Peters and award-winning documentary filmmakers Freida Lee Mock and Speech Thomas. Julie Campfield, Joni Cooper, Melissa Fondakowski and Maida Lynn chosen the eight characteristic movie tasks.

DocLands Documentary Film Festival, introduced by CFI, brings compelling tales and insights to Marin County, Calif. The occasion seeks to construct a supportive neighborhood of documentary filmmakers, devoted to initiating connections and partnerships to assist the work of non-fiction filmmakers.

Extra info on this 12 months’s finalists is obtainable right here.