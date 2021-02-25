Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista to Star in ‘In the Lost Lands’

Director Paul W.S. Anderson, greatest identified for the “Resident Evil” franchise, will direct his adaptation of “In the Lost Lands,” a sprawling epic primarily based on the story by George R.R. Martin, whose “A Music of Ice and Hearth” novels had been tailored into “Sport of Thrones.” Milla Jovovich, additionally of the “Resident Evil” motion pictures, and Dave Bautista, from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, will star.

CAA is arranging the movie’s financing and can symbolize its home rights; FilmNation Leisure is dealing with worldwide gross sales and can introduce the mission at the upcoming digital Berlin market.

In the film, a queen, determined to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Grey Alys (Jovovich), a girl as feared as she is highly effective. Despatched to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her information, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), should outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of fine and evil, debt and success, love and loss.

Producers are Jeremy Bolt (“Resident Evil”), Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner, by their manufacturing firm Dream Bros Leisure, and Constantin Werner.

