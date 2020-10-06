Milla Jovovich’s Thriller ‘Monster Hunter’ Moves Forward to 2020

Sony Photos has moved Milla Jovovich’s fantasy thriller “Monster Hunter” ahead by 4 months from April 23, 2021, to Dec. 30 of this 12 months.

The studio introduced the shift late Monday afternoon. It’s the most recent in a protracted line of main studio motion pictures to be shuffled amid uncertainty over when most North American film theaters will re-open, though a lot of the strikes have been delays such because the James Bond film “No Time to Die” going again 5 months from Nov. 20 to April 2, 2021.

“Monster Hunter,” written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, is loosely primarily based on the Capcom online game sequence of the identical identify. The movie additionally stars Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta. Sony had been planning to open “Escape Room 2” on that date, however the sequel has been delayed to an undisclosed opening in 2021.

Sony Photos additionally introduced Monday it has set the Adam Brody film “The Child Detective” for launch on Oct. 16. Sony Photos Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Movies acquired worldwide rights, excluding Canada, to Evan Morgan’s debut function movie for the movie. LevelFILM will probably be distributing in Canada. “The Child Detective” screened on the 2020 Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition within the Selects program.

Written and directed by Evan Morgan, the movie options supporting performances from Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, and Sarah Sutherland. The movie is produced by William Woods of Woods Leisure and Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions.

Brody stars as a as soon as celebrated little one detective, now in his early thirties, who continues to resolve the identical trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity — till a naïve consumer, performed by Nélisse, brings him a case to discover out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.