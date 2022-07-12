Millenium allies with Vodafone to bring us a PC gaming set for just over 1,500 euros

Millenium continues to offer us excellent peripherals to enjoy our hobby in the best conditions. On this occasion, and in collaboration with Vodafone, they present us with a combination that includes a high-end 34-inch monitor and a MM1 Mini tower PC with a tenth-generation Intel Core 5, among other components, with which to enjoy more of our games for just over 1,500 euros, both in cash and in comfortable installments without interest.

Still somewhat hung over news and announcements that the different No-E3s have left us, surely many of you will be thinking about expand your team to better enjoy the titles that are yet to come, or perhaps you simply want to experience even better what you are playing now while waiting for more news. Although these are still a long way off, it never hurts to prepare for their arrival. With the situation in the graphics card market stabilizing to a certain extent, we must not neglect the rest of the accessories that make up our equipment. The processor, RAM memory, disks or monitor can be just as important as the graphics chipset that helps to show our games in greater detail. Also don’t forget how to configure and build that team into a cockpit that allows all parts to function like a well-oiled machine.

Faced with these questions that every PC user asks from time to time, Millenium it tends to anticipate them, and is usually one of the first options for many users when reconfiguring their computers. If a few months ago we showed you its wide range of boxes for PC, its latest proposal is a collaboration with Vodafone in which they offer a “combo” that includes a PC with a recommended Intel processormemory and hard disk, accompanied by an image output capable of making our games look and play The best way possible.

Whether you are looking to run the most cutting-edge current games of the moment or those that are yet to come, these components are ones that no gamer looking to squeeze their hobby can afford to ignore. First for always having that alternative to renew or update our main game tool -or work-, and second because they are some that, today, are among the best valued; we talk about a PC Millenium Machine 1 Miniand monitor Millenium MD34PRO.

Millenium Machine 1 Mini con Intel Core i5 10400F, 8GB de Ram y 250GB SSD

Power adaptable to your tastes

It is a team that can be adapted to the needs of many playersStarting with the PC, it comes with a CPU Intel Core i5 10400 a 2.9 Ghz tenth generation; a processor six cores capable of reaching an overclock frequency of up to 4.30Ghz thanks to TurboBoost 2.0 technology, enough for our games to have the necessary processing power to run smoothly and smoothly. And as usual in the Intel brand, it also has Hyper-Threading up to 12 threads (two per core) designed for those looking to work with different programs while playing -whether to record or retransmit- without having to suffer slowdowns. As a complement to the brain of this machine accompany you 8 gigs of DDR4 RAM memory at 2666 Mhz, and a 250 GB SSD Go 2.5” Sata, accommodated in a placa Micro-ATX (chipset A320). The set also comes ”wrapped” in a box Millenium MM1 Mini with front that includes connectors for headphones and microphone, more of USB 3.0 connectors, and ”Camo” color pattern (grey and purple). A team that can be adapted to the needs of many players and with the possibility of incorporating additional components for further customization.

Millenium MD34PRO

Elegance and visual functionality

Its 144 images per second make it an excellent option for those seeking visual delight.The monitor in this set is a 3340×1440 curved model native resolution and aspect ratio 21:9 (34 inches). Your refresh rate is 144 images per secondwhich already makes it a excellent option for those looking for visual delight when they play. Although it is not the most powerful refresh rate out there, this “lack” it makes up for with its excellent performance and its response latency, with a minimum of an average delay of one ms and up to a maximum of four, which is also complemented by various refinements for the best gaming experience: Compatibility with FreeSync y G-Sync to reinforce the already low input lag and have greater fluidity while we play, QLED backlighting so that the light conditions of our environment do not hinder its visualization, protection options for our eyes and that our sight does not suffer, and HDR for better image quality. Regarding its connectivity, it has two HDMI portsone for Display Port, and an audio output in which we can connect speakers or headphones if we prefer It comes complete with a stylish slim-bezel stand that allows adjust height screen for convenience.

Note that this pack is possible thanks to Vodafone, and the grain of sand that the telecommunications company contributes is that with all this set of hardware included with any unlimited Vodafone plan offered by the operator in addition to access to other gaming peripherals, such as sound bars or different gaming peripherals such as controllers or keyboards or headphones. The idea behind this collaboration between both brands is to offer players the advantages of the best connectivity with a stable connection, low latency and maximum speed to play with the devices they prefer. The price of this gaming set is 1.512 euros plus that of the mobile rate or fiber and mobile that we choose, and that also includes the possibility of pay the whole in interest-free installments over 24 or 36 months y 3 years warranty for the set and official repair services in case there is any problem, original spare parts and an additional 3 months of warranty about the repair.

In short, those who seek renew your gaming set, whether it’s to be ready for what can be thrown at us in the coming months, or you just want to be able to play with comfort and fluidity -and if you also want to incorporate some option of mobile telephony or even fiber for add some online play to the mixture that these new components can provide you – you just have to take a look at this address to improve your experience playing video games. Of course, your games are worth it, and there is nothing better than enjoying them 100% without ties, and it always feels something special when ”leveling up” any component in the PC world. In addition, from the Vodafone online store you can finance in installments, paying a fee of 42 euros for 36 months