Millennium Docs Against Gravity Fest Primes Polish Documentary Auds

The closure of Polish cinemas earlier this yr, because of the coronavirus pandemic, dealt a brief blow to the 17th version of the Millennium Docs Against Gravity Movie Competition, which was slated to happen in Might. However the organizers had been decided to hit the bottom operating as they equipped for a fall reboot, which can unspool throughout seven Polish cities between Sept. 4-13 with some 1,200 screenings—“greater than on the Berlinale,” notes pageant founder Artur Liebhart.

Liebhart (pictured, left, with director Roberto Minervini) has spent almost 20 years on the forefront of Poland’s documentary movie neighborhood, each by Millennium Docs Against Gravity and thru his distribution firm, Against Gravity. “From the very starting…our important aim, and our important effort, and all of the plan was targeted on growing [and] growing the viewers for documentary movies in Poland,” he says.

To that finish, he has eschewed the format of many large-scale worldwide documentary festivals, the place co-production markets, pitching classes, and different industry-focused occasions make up a big a part of this system. “I made a decision that we don’t wish to be one other dot on the map of commissioning editors,” he says. The pageant as a substitute goals to ship “that which is essentially the most valuable for filmmakers: now we have the viewers.”

The logistical problem of internet hosting a movie pageant concurrently in seven cities is one thing that makes Millennium Docs Against Gravity a one-of-a-kind occasion in Europe, says Liebhart. Every metropolis additionally fingers out its personal awards for what native juries and audiences decide to be the most effective movies in competitors, with the primary jury this yr headed by Academy Award-winning Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski (“Ida,” “Chilly Warfare”).

The 150 movies chosen for the pageant are grouped into thematic sections that tackle a few of the most intriguing, problematic, and urgent problems with our time. The 4 movies in “Understanding China,” for instance, chart the rise of the financial superpower by specializing in tales drawn from every day life, seen by the lens of economic system, religion, and environmental disaster. “Local weather for Change” presents eight movies that tackle the local weather disaster, analyzing the present threats whereas additionally providing types of expression that give hope for a greater, eco-friendly future.

As well as, there will probably be a masterclass with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hubert Sauper (“Darwin’s Nightmare”) following a screening of his Sundance award winner “Epicentro,” in addition to a masterclass with acclaimed struggle correspondent Jan Grarup, who’s the topic of Boris Bertram’s documentary “Photographer of Warfare.”

Since its founding, Millennium Docs Against Gravity has been on the forefront of increasing the documentary house in Poland, and Liebhart sees it as instrumental in serving to to revive the exhibition sector following the lengthy closure of cinemas because of the pandemic. “We will also be a part of that power which can get folks again to the cinemas for the restart,” he says, including with amusing: “‘Tenet’ and Millennium Docs Against Gravity will deliver folks again.”

Key to that has been aggressively selling the pageant to the viewers group most certainly to return to cinemas this month, with Liebhart describing the 18-to-30-year-old demographic as “our prime goal.” Since Might, when the bodily fest was postponed and changed with an internet version, the organizers ramped up promotional efforts by each conventional shops and social media.

“Someway, COVID gave us the crucial that it’s now or by no means” to achieve youthful movie-goers, he says. “Both we’ll attain the brand new viewers by on-line instruments now, or we will overlook about it.”

Liebhart says the Might occasion, dubbed Docs Against Isolation, was a rousing success, with a curated collection of 40 documentary movies from earlier festivals every wracking up greater than 110,000 views. That gave the organizers confidence that Millennium Docs Against Gravity may pull off a profitable hybrid version, with plans to supply greater than 100 movies from this yr’s choice on the pageant’s web site from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.

That may mark the launch of a brand new VOD platform, providing a devoted streaming service for documentary movies year-round. It’s a recognition of “how the pageant adjusted to the brand new regular,” says Liebhart, not merely in responding to the coronavirus disaster, however in acknowledging that even when Millennium Docs Against Gravity can pull in 100,000 theatrical admissions, because it has in years previous, many movie-goers are happier to look at movies from the comforts of their very own houses.

In that regard, Liebhart sees solely a possibility for reinvention. “Some sensible folks mentioned that in each disaster, it’s important to look within the mirror and discover a new approach of performing, which may very well be a brand new probability [to evolve],” he says. “We’re taking…that probability.”