Million Dollar Beach House evaluation: Try as it would possibly, Netflix’s new real estate show just can’t beat Selling Sunset

**Accommodates spoilers for Million Dollar Beach House season one**

After binge watching all of Selling Sunset, we couldn’t have been happier after we heard new show Million Dollar Beach House can be coming to Netflix.

Following 5 real estate brokers who work on the high-end agency, Nest Seekers Worldwide, Million Dollar Beach House just appeared appreciated SS within the Hamptons – mistaken!

The truth is, Million Dollar Beach House isn’t actually like the unique real estate show in any respect.

Okay, you could have the lavish homes just like these seen within the Hollywood Hills of Selling Sunset.

There’s no denying the show delivers the identical stage of real estate delights, if not to some extent higher, relying on what you’re on the lookout for.

Right here we have now panoramic views of seashores and personal entrances to the ocean, which is barely totally different to the busy, metropolis life in LA.

However what it makes up for with the luxurious properties, Million Dollar Beach House lacks in different areas.

One factor many love about Selling Sunset is the steadiness of real estate, and the lives of the women and twin bosses at The Oppenheim Group.

In some scenes we have now the women internet hosting enjoyable, open homes at multi-million greenback properties, after which in others, you could have Christine Quinn arguing with somebody (often Chrishell) or her and Mary planning their luxurious weddings.

Million Dollar Beach House doesn’t handle to realize the identical impact when it involves introducing us to every dealer.

Extra targeted on the property facet of the show it appears, we don’t actually get to find out about every dealer.

Netflix

And there are some moments the place this most likely would have gone down actually properly – take Michael and J.B’s bromance as an example.

The 2 males grew up collectively and now Michael is changing into a dad and their lives are type of heading in numerous instructions, nonetheless, they continue to be as shut as ever.

Seeing the boys on digital camera collectively, as Mikey talks about whether or not he wants coaching to be a dad, you type of wish to know extra about their relationships, nevertheless, we’re solely actually given a small snippet of this.

This wouldn’t essentially be a difficulty if the show targeted solely on property, however it doesn’t, as we’re proven episodes of an ongoing feud between Peggy and Noel, which just about appears fairly pointless in case you ask us.

In the course of the sequence, perfectionist Noel reveals one in every of Peggy’s purchasers round a house he valued at $35 million. The consumer thinks the property is overpriced, and as a substitute of explaining his valuation, Noel just dismisses the potential purchaser.

After all, Peggy is aggravated and he or she tells Noel this within the workplace in entrance of everybody. However, they hash it out, and all appears to be forgotten.

Netflix

So it nearly comes out of nowhere when Noel tells one other colleague that he doesn’t wish to see Peggy at an open home days later, regardless of the minor situation already being resolved.

This results in a giant, dramatic blow up, which spans a number of episodes and doesn’t actually appear to get resolved as the sequence wraps.

Faves J.B and Michael even type of get thrown within the combine, and are seen having a heated dialogue about it, all of the whereas Noel just stays tight-lipped and will get on with it.

The drama is baffling and provided that the brokers appeared to get an extended from the get-go, type of really feel like it may have been blown out of proportion for our pleasure.

Netflix

Don’t get me mistaken we love a little bit of actuality TV drama and there’s at all times going to be disagreements within the office, however at a agency like Nest Seekers Worldwide the place it just appears so chilled, it just feels a little bit compelled.

It really works at The Oppenheim Group, as it’s matched with actually daring characters like Quinn, Davina Potratz and Chrishell Stause, and every lady type of offers as good as she will get.

However, it’s not likely the case in Million Dollar Beach House, which makes us assume it may have most likely parked the drama and confirmed us the property market solely.

Million Dollar Beach House is obtainable to stream on Netflix now. Try our lists of the very best sequence on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.