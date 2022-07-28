Millionaire and historical fine to Glovo for not complying with the ‘Rider Law’. It could still exceed 100 million euros

On August 12, 2021, the famous ‘rider law’ came into force with which all companies that used delivery men they had to hire them legally, ceasing to use freelancers to be able to carry out these deliveries. This caused the Labor Inspection to become very serious with all these companies, not taking their eyes off them and in the end they have had to act against Glovo with a million-dollar penalty for skipping this new legislation.

This sanction that we have been able to learn about goes up to €2.06 millionimposed by the Inspection to Glovo, to the fraudulently maintaining 351 riders in Girona, Tarragona and Lleida, this being the first sanction that comes from many others that will be scattered throughout the peninsula. And it is that although this sanction may seem high, it is expected that In the end, Glovo will be fined 100 million euros for this same case at the national level.

Glovo faces the consequences of not complying with the ‘rider law’

This is not an investigation that has been started recently, but rather the different Inspections were already working in different provinces for months trying to cross data to be able to finally find the false self-employed. In the end, what Glovo has done is violate this legislation, something that other companies have tried to comply with, such as Just Eat or Uber, which They have managed to adapt to the market.





In the end, it will be really expensive for Glovo to save social security fees of your employees. Because according to the source of this news, of these 2 million euros that must be paid, 419,918.18 euros will correspond to social security in concept of unpaid quotas by its workers.

As we have mentioned before, the rest of the platforms have been known to adapt. Uber opted to hire a part of its fleety Just Eat switched to an outsourcing model. But Glovo only liberalized the rates and eliminated the prior assignment of work shifts. But the algorithm and the app are still there, and it will be very expensive for this Spanish company that started operating precisely in Barcelona.

Obviously this is a sanction that still has a long journey through the courts to be able to be challenged. But what is clear is that in the coming months Glovo is going to see how many problems are generated around it for not regularizing its situation by hiring its workers copying its competition.

