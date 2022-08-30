Millions of people have followed the Gamescom 2022 Opening Live Night, which shares various data

The organization has announced that more than 250,000 visitors from 100 different countries have attended the fair.

Gamescom 2022 has come to an end but, before the fair began in Cologne (Germany), the Opening Live Night Held on August 23, it left us with multiple announcements and game news that are yet to come. After that, your presenter Geoff Keighley has shared a series of data from this year’s edition.

Through your personal account Twitterthe presenter and organizer has confirmed that, according to the figures he handles, the event accumulates more than 12 million views who have followed this year’s event, although the official Gamescom website increases the figure to 130 million if we take into account everything presented at the fair.

The OLN accumulates more than 12 million viewsThe organization affirms that they have attended the fair this year more than 250,000 visitors from more than 100 different countries, with around 1,100 exhibitors from 53 different places of origin. In addition, they remember that there are already dates for the 2023 edition, which will take place from August 23 to 27.

A day before, as has become customary lately, the Opening Live Night 2023 will take place, which will be broadcast on August 22. In addition, the fair has left us with different awards, so we invite you to take a look at the list of Gamescom 2022 award-winning games if you want to know the nominees and winners of the different categories.

