Millions Tune in As Boris Johnson Aide Defends Lockdown Travel – Variety

There’s nothing like a serious political scandal to ship TV rankings, and so it proved in the U.Ok. this financial institution vacation weekend.

Regardless of it being the most well liked day of the 12 months, a reported 3.7 million viewers tuned into BBC One on Monday afternoon to listen to Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief advisor, defend his resolution to make a 260-mile journey whereas the nation was in lockdown. Cummings was lately portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Channel 4/HBO drama “Brexit: The Uncivil Battle.”

Cummings defined yesterday that he had not advised Boris Johnson when he determined to take his household from London to County Durham, in the North of England, on March 27 after his spouse developed COVID-19 signs.

Cummings — who masterminded the profitable Brexit marketing campaign forward of the U.Ok.’s referendum on E.U. membership — mentioned he believed he had acted “moderately” and inside the legislation.

Cummings has confronted a number of days of assaults in the media, with many individuals, together with some Conservative MPs, calling for him to resign. Nevertheless, he has retained Johnson’s backing regardless of critics arguing that the Prime Minister’s protection of Cummings risked undermining public help for the U.Ok.’s lockdown.

Cummings mentioned he and his household stayed at a cottage on his dad and mom’ farm in County Durham, the place he then developed COVID-19 signs on 28 March.

He additionally drove round 30 minutes from his household farm to the city of Barnard Citadel on April 12 — 15 days after he had displayed signs — in an effort, he mentioned, to check his eyesight and readiness to drive again to London.

A junior authorities minister, Douglas Ross, at this time resigned after Dominic Cummings’ defence of his journey to County Durham through the coronavirus lockdown.

The Scotland Workplace minister mentioned Cummings’ view of the federal government lockdown steering was “not shared by the overwhelming majority of individuals.”

36,914 folks have died of coronavirus in the U.Ok., based on official figures.