Milo Ventimiglia’s Evel Knievel Limited Series Scrapped at USA Network – Variety

USA Network is not shifting forward with the restricted sequence about Evel Knievel starring Milo Ventimiglia, Variety has confirmed.

It was introduced final September that Ventimiglia, who stars on the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” was to play the well-known daredevil. Nonetheless, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sequence on March 13, proper earlier than manufacturing was to start. With manufacturing unable to renew and Ventimiglia and sequence author Etan Frankel scheduled to start work on different initiatives, the community determined to stroll away from the challenge.

Common Content material Productions, which is producing the sequence, plans to buy it to different retailers. Frankel was set to put in writing and govt produce by way of his total with the studio. Ventimiglia was set to govt produce along with starring by way of DiVide Footage. Different govt producers on the challenge had been McG, Mary Viola, and Steven Bello of Wonderland Sound & Imaginative and prescient, and Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence of Atlas Leisure. Russ Cundiff was to function co-executive producer on behalf of DiVide Footage

“USA is extremely disenchanted to have needed to make this determination, as we had been so enthusiastic about this challenge and dealing with Milo, Etan, and everybody concerned,” USA Network stated in an announcement.

Titled “Evel,” the sequence relies on the story of the larger-than-life 1970s daredevil as he prepares for his biggest death-defying feat, the historic Snake River Canyon bounce.

USA Network presently has few scripted sequence left on its roster. The community presently airs reveals similar to “The Sinner” and “Queen of the South,” whereas it lately aired the brand new season of “Soiled John” with the primary having aired on Bravo. The drama “Briarpatch” aired on USA earlier this 12 months and is awaiting phrase on a renewal.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the information of “Evel” not shifting ahead.