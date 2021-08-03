Mimi Film Solid, Actors, Actress, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer & Extra

Netflix has introduced the discharge date in their upcoming movie Mimi these days it’s liberating on 30 July 2021. The movie is premiered on each Jio Cinema and Netflix. Mimi is a Hindi language drama movie. Mimi film forged options Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa. The film is in line with surrogacy.

Kriti Sanon shared the teaser of the film “It’s not anything like what you’re anticipating!😉 Turning in the #Mimi trailer on thirteenth JULY, #Tuesday! Beyondddd Delighted!! 👏🏻🤰🏻🦋Keep tuned! #MimiTrailer13July”

The trailer of the film will likely be launched on thirteenth July. The teaser showcases the tale of Being pregnant from week 12 to week 40. Mimi film is directed through Laxman Utekar and produced through Dinesh Vijan. Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, director Laxman Utekar and manufacturer Dinesh Vijan operating in combination after their hit romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi.

The film used to be been written through Laxman Utekar and screenplay through Rohan Shankar. The tune of the film is given through A R Rahman. It’s produced below the banner of Maddock Movies and Jio Studios.

Mimi Film Solid

Kriti Sanon as Mimi

as Mimi Pankaj Tripathi as Jai

as Jai Sai Tamhankar as Sana

as Sana Manoj Pahwa as Aryan

as Aryan Supriya Pathak as Bhavana

Mimi Movie Main points

Name Mimi Solid Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa Style Drama Sort Film Directed through Laxman Utekar Produced through Dinesh Vijan Manufacturing Corporate Maddock Movies and Jio Studios Unencumber Date thirtieth July 2021 Streaming Platform (OTT) Netflix, Jio Cinema Language Hindi

Mimi Film Trailer

