MIMO Studios Backs ‘Pout-Pout Fish’ TV Movies

MIMO Studios, the manufacturing firm backed by former Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami, has an idea it hopes will go swimmingly with the necessity for brand new youngsters’s content material.

MIMO is in talks with varied streaming-video hubs and kid-focused media retailers concerning a trio of 45-minute 3-D animated musical specials based mostly on creator Deborah Diesen’s “Pout-Pout Fish” books. The books have been first printed by MacMillan in 2008 and gave rise to 42 titles in 8 completely different languages, leading to 8.5 million copies bought. The collection facilities on a courageous fish with a “frowny face and an enormous coronary heart.”

The specials are based mostly on the work of Diesen and illustrator Dan Hanna, Every program options three authentic songs from a variety of genres, together with Broadway, pop and funk. The protagonist faces down obstacles like water air pollution or not having a faculty of mates to swim with by standing up for different characters in want.

The solid of characters contains Millie, a minnow who gives a sunny counterpart to the hero; Cami, a cuttlefish who can disappear virtually magically; Squidulus, a vampire squid who isn’t as scary as he seems to be; and Hex, a bull shark who needs to make mates however doesn’t know the way. Their adventures have them burping or escaping from the stomach of a whale.

Zarghami launched MIMO in February of final yr with an preliminary concentrate on growing authentic motion pictures based mostly on properties she thinks will win over youngsters and their households. She began at Nickelodeon in 1985 as a scheduling clerk and over three a long time grew to become probably the most vital leaders in youngsters’s tv within the U.S. She has expressed curiosity in in mining the “TV film” format, one which has gained traction in recent times on each conventional retailers like Disney Channel and Nickelodeon in addition to on new streaming retailers. The flicks aren’t essentially the identical size as those you may see at a theater, however give networks and streaming hubs the possibility to interrupt the standard mould of presenting every little thing in multi-episode collection.