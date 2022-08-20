Mina Bonino shared the WhatsApp that she sent to Casemiro to try to convince him to continue at Real Madrid

Casemiro had a great relationship with Federico Valverde, Mina Bonino’s partner

This Friday it was confirmed that the Brazilian casemiro was sold from Real Madrid al Manchester United in a transfer that has shaken the European market due to the speed with which both clubs reached an agreement for a footballer who a few weeks ago no one suspected could leave the Spanish team. In this context, Mina Boninopartner of the Uruguayan Federico Valverdehad tried to avoid the signing in a peculiar way.

It was the Argentine journalist who shared the message she sent to the footballer on her social networks after learning that it was possible for the former San Pablo to go to the Premier League. “Gil of shit! Don’t go huh”he wrote to his Whatsapp. However, his threat did not help much because shortly after the transfer was made official. She even joked when she saw the bad news of her departure: “As you can see, I have a lot of weight”, she published in another tweet ironically.

It is that Bonino knows how important casemiro it’s for him midfield of Real Madrid and, therefore, for her boyfriend, another of the figures from the ensemble she directs Carlo Ancelotti and that comes from conquering the Champions League. But, despite everything, he will have to assume that the Brazilian will wear the shirt of the Manchester United.

Mina Bonino’s message to Casemiro

For its part, Valverde He manifested himself on Twitter and dedicated a message to his former partner: “Today there are plenty of words. You were one of the first to open the doors of his house for me, that he gave me a hand and always placed his trust in me. You’re definitely going to miss me on the field, but I’m sure more off it. Thank you for so much Case”.

In addition, the 30-year-old central midfielder also wrote a farewell in his profiles: “I have lived the most wonderful story that I ever thought. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home. Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to return to Real Madrid and Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!”.

Through a statement, Real Madrid confirmed on Friday what was being advanced in the European market: Casemiro was sold to Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder will sign his contract in the next few hours and will travel to England after saying goodbye to him at the White House. According to The beach bar, the operation was closed for 60 million pounds sterling (almost 71 million dollars) plus 10 million in variables. So the potential sale is $83 million.

With this last amount as a reference, the 30-year-old from São Paulo became the fifth most expensive purchase in United’s historybehind those of the French Paul Pogba to Juventus (105 million euros), the English Harry Maguire to Leicester City (87 million euros) and Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund (85 million euros) and the Belgian Romelu Lukaku to Everton (84,700,000 euros).

