Mina the Hollower is the new Game Boy Color-style game from the creators of Shovel Knight

Yacht Club Games has started a Kickstarter campaign for this classic adventure with 8-bit aesthetics.

February has made its appearance act and in Yacht Club Games, creators of Shovel Knight, have wanted to update their plans for the coming months. Through an announcement regarding the year 2022 that they have published on their official website, we have learned of the existence of the new video game that they have in hand: Mina the Hollower.

You have started a campaign on KickstarterThe title promises a classic action adventure that has 8-bit aesthetics and is carried out in the purest Game Boy Color style, as they have commented from the development team. Most of the financing is provided by the studio, but they have started a Kickstarter campaign to help with the costs and check what support the project can have. They have exceeded the objective in a few hours, so everything seems to indicate that it will end up seeing the light sooner or later.

You can see the trailer at the top of the news, with which those responsible invite us to put ourselves in the shoes of Mina, a rodent who receives a disturbing letter from Baron Lionel, her former employer. We will have to explore an island full of hundreds of enemies and many bosses, as well as treasures to discover and objects with which to equip our protagonist. At the moment, only its arrival on Steam is planned.

The latest title released by Yacht Club Games is Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, a puzzle adventure action-packed in which Puzzle Knight guides us through numerous enemies while we acquire new equipment to fight against bosses and attend to a story with some plot twists.

The title will receive a free update in the coming months and will also incorporate up to three DLCs of content with an online Versus mode, support for mods in the PC version of the game, and new playable characters, bosses, enemies, items, and secrets. Remember that in 3DJuegos we were able to analyze it at the time, highlighting its great crossover between genres and the feeling of constant progression.

