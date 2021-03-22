‘Minari’ Continues Korean Box Office Success for Third Weekend

Korean American drama movie “Minari” can’t cease profitable awards. Equally, it continues to reign on high of the Korean field workplace.

The Lee Isaac Chung-directed movie earned $1.09 million between Friday and Monday to high the field workplace in South Korea, in response to information from Kobis, the monitoring service of the Korean Movie Council (KOFIC).

The determine is little modified from the earlier weekend. It represents the third successive weekend which the movie has dominated with a market share of greater than a 3rd.

The movie’s cumulative whole now stands at $5.63 million, after 19 days on launch, making “Minari” the third highest scoring movie of the yr within the nation. It is just bettered by Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” with $16.6 million to this point, and Japanese animation “Demon Slayer The Film: Mugen Practice” with $11.5 million.

Nationwide, the combination weekend gross field workplace whole was $3.47 million, additionally little modified from the earlier session. There was no breakout from the $3 million-$4.5 million vary, which represents deeply depressed ranges.

KOFIC lately reported that simply 3.1 million cinema tickets had been offered in February. That may be a 58% droop in contrast with February 2020, however a 74% enhance on January 2021.

“Demon Slayer” held on to second place over the weekend with a $804,000 haul. Additionally unchanged, Disney’s “Raya and the Final Dragon” took third place once more with $358,000, for a cumulative of $2.27 million since its March 4 launch.

New launch title, “The Mauritanian” earned $176,000 over the weekend, and $254,000 over 5 days. That was ok for fourth place forward of “Souil” and the re-releases of two of the “Lord of the Rings” titles.