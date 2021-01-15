‘Minari’ Distributor Sets March Release Date in South Korea

South Korean distributor Pancinema has set a March launch for “Minari,” the acclaimed Korean-language movie by Lee Isaac Chung. The movie follows a Korean household in the Nineteen Eighties as they transfer to a farm in rural Alabama.

Controversially, the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation put the American-made image in the international movie class for the Golden Globes, rekindling debate about range and id in the U.S.

The on-screen language is unlikely to be an issue for Korean audiences and Pancinema this week started its advertising marketing campaign for the movie with a Korean-language poster that teased solely the month of launch.

Courtesy of Pancinema

Figuring out the ultimate launch date in Korea is more likely to replicate two issues: how the coronavirus situations are affecting movie distribution in South Korea, the place a 3rd wave of infections has all however closed most cinemas; and the way far “Minari” will get in the Oscars race.

The movie debuted a 12 months in the past at Sundance. It had additional pageant play in the autumn of 2020, together with on-line screenings on the Hamptons Worldwide Movie Competition in October and in entrance of a stay viewers at Korea’s Busan pageant.

North American distributor A24 gave it an awards-qualifying restricted launch in December 2020 and now plans an expanded outing from Feb. 12, 2021. Each the movie and Chung are strongly tipped to obtain acknowledgement when the Academy Awards nominations are introduced on March 15. Equally, main man Steven Yeun is a powerful contender for a greatest actor nomination.

In pre-virus years, South Korea was the world’s fourth largest theatrical market, buoyed by a excessive per capita attendance fee. And it’s a market the place audiences reply strongly to prime performing performances.

Nonetheless, nationwide and regional authorities have struggled to maintain a lid on the third wave of the virus, inflicting current cinema attendance to crash to an unprecedented low. The nation introduced 513 extra COVID-19 instances on Friday, lifting the working complete to 71,241, in line with the Korea Illness Management and Prevention Company.