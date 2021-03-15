“Minari” Earns 6 Nominations For 93rd Academy Awards, With Cast Members Making Oscars History

“Minari” and its staff are up for six Oscars!

The hit movie “Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. Primarily based on the director’s real-life experiences, the film is a couple of household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to begin a brand new life in rural America in the course of the Eighties.

The nominees for this yr’s Academy Awards have been introduced on March 15, with the record together with “Minari” for Finest Image, Steven Yeun for Finest Actor, Youn Yuh Jung for Finest Supporting Actress, Lee Isaac Chung for Finest Director, Lee Isaac Chung for Finest Authentic Screenplay, and Emile Mosseri for Finest Authentic Rating.

Steven Yeun is the primary Asian-American actor to be nominated for the Finest Actor title from the Academy Awards, whereas Youn Yuh Jung is the primary Korean particular person to be nominated in an performing class on the Oscars!

“Minari” has already received for Finest Movement Image in a International Language on the 78th Golden Globes and took residence a Grand Jury Prize and an Viewers Award on the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition. The film and star Alan Kim additionally each scored wins on the twenty sixth Critics Selection Awards. Thus far, the movie and its staff have received a whopping 91 trophies from award ceremonies and associations.

The movies competing for the Finest Image title on the 93rd Academy Awards together with “Minari” are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Younger Lady,” “Sound of Metallic,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The Directing class additionally consists of nominees Thomas Vinterberg (“One other Spherical”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Younger Lady”).

Together with Steven Yeun, nominees within the Finest Actor class are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metallic”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), and Gary Oldman (“Mank”).

For the Finest Supporting Actress title, Youn Yuh Jung is up towards Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), and Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”).

The Finest Authentic Screenplay nominees additionally embody “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Promising Younger Lady,” “Sound of Metallic,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Together with Emile Mosseri for “Minari,” the Finest Authentic Rating nominees are “Da 5 Bloods” (Terence Blanchard), “Mank” (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross), “Information of the World” (James Newton Howard), and “Soul” (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste).

The 93rd Academy Awards will likely be held on April 25.

